Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This stunning, immaculate, 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor corner unit has a gorgeous lake view in desirable Huntington Lakes. Beautiful new tile in the living and dining rooms, kitchen and bathrooms. New carpeting in bedrooms along with new appliances and lovely furnishings throughout. What a fabulous way to enjoy the sunny, warm winter season in Naples.