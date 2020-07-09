All apartments in Collier County
16433 Carrara WAY
16433 Carrara WAY

16433 Carrara Way · (239) 300-8779
Location

16433 Carrara Way, Collier County, FL 34110
Tuscany Reserve

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$14,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
yoga
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
Vacation without compromise and enjoy the good life at Talis Park. This spacious condo residence has been professionally decorated with luxurious designer finishes and offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a den, and 3 ½ baths. The open-concept layout beautifully blends indoor-outdoor living with a seamless transition to the large outdoor living area through zero-corner glass doors that showcase wide lake and golf course views. While residing in this fabulous unit, guests will enjoy membership to the Talis Park Golf Club, home to a Golf Digest Florida-top-20 ranked Greg Norman and Pete Dye designed course. The nearby “Vyne House” clubhouse features a pilates and yoga studio, core fitness center and spa as well as bocce, a resort-style pool area, Fiona’s Market Café and other fine and casual dining options. Talis Park also operates an exclusive beach shuttle providing convenient member transportation to pristine Vanderbilt Beach. It’s time to reward yourself with the ultimate Naples “Golf to Gulf” lifestyle. Book this Talis Park destination today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16433 Carrara WAY have any available units?
16433 Carrara WAY has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16433 Carrara WAY have?
Some of 16433 Carrara WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16433 Carrara WAY currently offering any rent specials?
16433 Carrara WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16433 Carrara WAY pet-friendly?
No, 16433 Carrara WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 16433 Carrara WAY offer parking?
No, 16433 Carrara WAY does not offer parking.
Does 16433 Carrara WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16433 Carrara WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16433 Carrara WAY have a pool?
Yes, 16433 Carrara WAY has a pool.
Does 16433 Carrara WAY have accessible units?
No, 16433 Carrara WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 16433 Carrara WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16433 Carrara WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 16433 Carrara WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 16433 Carrara WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
