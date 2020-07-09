16433 Carrara WAY

Amenities

Vacation without compromise and enjoy the good life at Talis Park. This spacious condo residence has been professionally decorated with luxurious designer finishes and offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a den, and 3 ½ baths. The open-concept layout beautifully blends indoor-outdoor living with a seamless transition to the large outdoor living area through zero-corner glass doors that showcase wide lake and golf course views. While residing in this fabulous unit, guests will enjoy membership to the Talis Park Golf Club, home to a Golf Digest Florida-top-20 ranked Greg Norman and Pete Dye designed course. The nearby “Vyne House” clubhouse features a pilates and yoga studio, core fitness center and spa as well as bocce, a resort-style pool area, Fiona’s Market Café and other fine and casual dining options. Talis Park also operates an exclusive beach shuttle providing convenient member transportation to pristine Vanderbilt Beach. It’s time to reward yourself with the ultimate Naples “Golf to Gulf” lifestyle. Book this Talis Park destination today!