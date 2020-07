Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated tennis court ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

Centrally located, close to shopping, beaches and local restaurants makes this a great opportunity to enjoy your vacation in paradise. The remodeled kitchen is anchored by a 425+ bottle wine vault. Enjoy your favorite beverage and experience stunning sunsets while relaxing on the lanai which overlooks a lake. Open floor plan with high quality, traditional furnishings. The private membership Naples Bath and Tennis Club is located in the middle of the community.