13915 Old Coast RD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 11:53 AM

13915 Old Coast RD

13915 Old Coast Road · (417) 350-7803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13915 Old Coast Road, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$18,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
tennis court
Kalea Bay is the definition luxury living. Located in North Naples, this private community has over 88,0000 square feet of amenities. The amenity center has three pools, a resort styled pool, an adult pool, and a child pool. The amenity center also has several fire pits, outside bar, tennis and pickle ball courts, two restaurants, shops, guest cottages and a State-of-the-Art Fitness Center.
The condo itself has stunning Bay, Marina, and Gulf views. Walk off of your private elevator that leads directly into the massive living room. The designer kitchen flows perfectly into the living the room and outdoor area, making it ideal for hosting parties. The high ceilings combined with floor to ceiling windows allows for beautiful views from anywhere in the condo. Want a different view, take the private elevator to the rooftop pool, common area, and fitness room to get a stunning view of all of North Naples. Kalea Bay also offers a shuttle from the clubhouse to the beach for easy access.
Kalea Bay has all the amenities of a 5-Star Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13915 Old Coast RD have any available units?
13915 Old Coast RD has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13915 Old Coast RD have?
Some of 13915 Old Coast RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13915 Old Coast RD currently offering any rent specials?
13915 Old Coast RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13915 Old Coast RD pet-friendly?
No, 13915 Old Coast RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 13915 Old Coast RD offer parking?
No, 13915 Old Coast RD does not offer parking.
Does 13915 Old Coast RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13915 Old Coast RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13915 Old Coast RD have a pool?
Yes, 13915 Old Coast RD has a pool.
Does 13915 Old Coast RD have accessible units?
No, 13915 Old Coast RD does not have accessible units.
Does 13915 Old Coast RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13915 Old Coast RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13915 Old Coast RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13915 Old Coast RD does not have units with air conditioning.
