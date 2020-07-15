13915 Old Coast RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym pool tennis court

Kalea Bay is the definition luxury living. Located in North Naples, this private community has over 88,0000 square feet of amenities. The amenity center has three pools, a resort styled pool, an adult pool, and a child pool. The amenity center also has several fire pits, outside bar, tennis and pickle ball courts, two restaurants, shops, guest cottages and a State-of-the-Art Fitness Center.

The condo itself has stunning Bay, Marina, and Gulf views. Walk off of your private elevator that leads directly into the massive living room. The designer kitchen flows perfectly into the living the room and outdoor area, making it ideal for hosting parties. The high ceilings combined with floor to ceiling windows allows for beautiful views from anywhere in the condo. Want a different view, take the private elevator to the rooftop pool, common area, and fitness room to get a stunning view of all of North Naples. Kalea Bay also offers a shuttle from the clubhouse to the beach for easy access.

Kalea Bay has all the amenities of a 5-Star Resort.