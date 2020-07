Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

New to the rental market and available for 2020 Season. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1st floor unit at Imperial Golf Estates- Abbey on the Lakes. Condo features tile throughout the living areas. Less than 2 miles to beautiful white sandy beaches and fabulous Mercato for dining, shopping and night life.