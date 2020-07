Amenities

Location is fabulous and this Villa comes with amazing amenities from Golf and restaurants to tennis with lots of walking paths all in a secure gated community. Villa offers 3 full bedrooms, master bath and guest bath, large great room and dining, kitchen has plenty of storage and informal dining. Spend lots of time on your lanai that is glassed but can be easily opened for breeze. Complete with 2 car garage and end unit. This is a perfect place to call home. You will have all club privileges' with small transfer feel which allows you to take advantage to everything Glen Eagle has to offer.