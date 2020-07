100 Forest Lakes BLVD

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON RENTAL JUNE 1 TO OCTOBER 31, 2020 AT THIS GREAT RATE. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING, NEW CEILING FAN, AND A NUMBER OF OTHER RECENT UPGRADES HIGHLIGHT THIS BRIGHT AND AIRY TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH WONDERFUL GOLF COURSE AND POND VIEWS. CURRENTLY SET UP AS A ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN, BUT OFTEN USED AS A TWO BEDROOM WITH SOFA SLEEPER IN DEN. GREAT LOCATION OF LESS THAN TWO MILES TO THE GULF (CLAM PASS), TWO MILES TO I-75, AND ALL KINDS OF SHOPPING, BANKING, DINING, WITHIN WALKING OR SHORT BIKING DISTANCE.