apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:00 PM
50 Apartments for rent in Cocoa West, FL with washer-dryer
20 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
30 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
1 Unit Available
Pelican Harbour
931 Osprey Lane
931 Osprey Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1822 sqft
Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family
1 Unit Available
Casa Loma
821 Faull Drive
821 Faull Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
Four year old duplex style two bedroom two bath unit with one car garage. Airy bright floor plan! Tile floors throughout unit. Tray ceiling. Open concept kitchen and living room area. Breakfast bar. Ceiling fans.
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Heights
103 Dudley Drive
103 Dudley Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
Charming home in perfect location. Just south of picturesque Cocoa Village and a block from the Indian River. Close to shopping, dining, beaches, and so much more. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space.
1 Unit Available
Ashwood Lakes
3862 La Flor Drive
3862 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1865 sqft
3862 La Flor Drive Available 07/13/20 3862 LA FLOR DRIVE IN ASHWOOD LAKES, ROCKLEDGE - This spacious 3 BD/2 Full BA house features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, two large living room areas, carpet and ceiling fans
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular view and resort style living in one of the largest units in Ventura of Turtle Creek Condos.
1 Unit Available
1626 Peregrine Circle
1626 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Well kept, beautiful CORNER UNIT, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in Ventura at Turtle Creek. Master bedroom has walk in closet, view of pond and master bath with walk in shower.
1 Unit Available
1552 University Lane
1552 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
874 sqft
NICE unit in College Pines. Second floor walk up. Centrally located, across from Campus, close to shopping, restaurants. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Screened Balcony. Owner will consider one small pet for the right tenant, 20lb max.
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1484 sqft
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Spacious three bedroom two bath with one car garage! Super rare first floor unit with flex bedroom - great for office, den or playroom! Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit. Extra storage room.
1 Unit Available
Hampton Homes
223 2nd Street
223 2nd Street, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1025 sqft
Spacious & modern 4-bedroom, 2-bath home centrally located in Merritt Island! This home has been completely remodeled: all new kitchen with granite countertops & SS appliances, new bathrooms, fresh paint, manicured landscaping, and more.
1 Unit Available
205 Palmetto Ave
205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1033 sqft
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions.
Results within 10 miles of Cocoa West
34 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified
16 Units Available
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
24 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
99 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
1 Unit Available
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
6015 Turtle Beach Lane
6015 Turtle Beach Ln, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1133 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
RELAX AND REJUVENATE AT NEW, OCEAN FRONT (LOW DENSITY AND QUIET), CONDO BUILDING WITH ONLY 14 UNITS. Located JUST NORTH OF FAMOUS COCOA BEACH PIER with private beach access, heated pool, gated access and assigned garage parking.
1 Unit Available
2520 Treasure Cay Lane
2520 Treasure Cay Ln, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1557 sqft
LOCATION, Location, Location! Like new duplex in prestigious Bridgewater at Viera community is now for rent. Location is key for this active 55+ community. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants, plus easy access to I-95.
1 Unit Available
7667 N Wickham Road
7667 North Wickham Road, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well appointed unit in Cypress Cove with some of the best views in the complex! Relax on your screened 2nd floor balcony overlooking the community pool and lake.
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Ocean Beach Condominiums
104 E Gadsden Lane
104 East Gadsden Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1393 sqft
104 E. Gadsden is a slice pf paradise in the desirable Cocoa Beach area. This three bedroom house is situated right between all the action, from the Kennedy Space Center to the Patrick Air Force Base.
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Isles
1595 N Atlantic Avenue
1595 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1073 sqft
Direct canal unfurnished condo in Cocoa Beach.
1 Unit Available
3170 N Atlantic Avenue
3170 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful oceanfront complex, nice condo: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor (not ocean view). Beautifully decorated, centrally located. Heated pool & spa, private beach access, washer & dryer in the condo.
1 Unit Available
Heritage Isle
6828 Toland Drive
6828 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1194 sqft
Available now through 31 December! Fully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a 1 car carport. Lovely lake views and super amenities abound in this luxury 55+ community.
