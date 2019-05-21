All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 7449 Arlington Grove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
7449 Arlington Grove Circle
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

7449 Arlington Grove Circle

7449 Arlington Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7449 Arlington Grove Circle, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Furnished Upgraded 3BR/2.5BA Citrus Park Townhome w. 2 Car Garage - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 5/5/19. Beautifully upgraded furnished two story 3BR/2BA townhome with 2 car garage in Citrus Park. Spacious townhome is beautifully furnished and features hardwood flooring throughout and ceramic tile in wet areas . Open floor plan with living area, dining area, half bath and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, wood cabinets and granite countertops. Upstairs features a spacious master bedroom with balcony and large bathroom with shower, garden tub, wood cabinets, granite countertops with double sinks, water closet and walk in closet with built in closet system. 2 large guest rooms, guest bath with tub and utility room with washer/dryer are also located upstairs. Great community with beautiful pool, bar-b-que grills and shaded sitting areas. Located close to Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Town Center, schools and plenty of great restaurants. Call now to view this great townhome. Pet policy is one pet 30lb. max with a one time $350 non-refundable pet fee and is on a case by case basis with the owners approval.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1504917?accessKey=5cf3

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez 813-393-6959.

(RLNE4832075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7449 Arlington Grove Circle have any available units?
7449 Arlington Grove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 7449 Arlington Grove Circle have?
Some of 7449 Arlington Grove Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7449 Arlington Grove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7449 Arlington Grove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7449 Arlington Grove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7449 Arlington Grove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7449 Arlington Grove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7449 Arlington Grove Circle offers parking.
Does 7449 Arlington Grove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7449 Arlington Grove Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7449 Arlington Grove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7449 Arlington Grove Circle has a pool.
Does 7449 Arlington Grove Circle have accessible units?
No, 7449 Arlington Grove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7449 Arlington Grove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7449 Arlington Grove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7449 Arlington Grove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7449 Arlington Grove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Garage
Citrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg