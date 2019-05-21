7449 Arlington Grove Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Furnished Upgraded 3BR/2.5BA Citrus Park Townhome w. 2 Car Garage - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 5/5/19. Beautifully upgraded furnished two story 3BR/2BA townhome with 2 car garage in Citrus Park. Spacious townhome is beautifully furnished and features hardwood flooring throughout and ceramic tile in wet areas . Open floor plan with living area, dining area, half bath and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, wood cabinets and granite countertops. Upstairs features a spacious master bedroom with balcony and large bathroom with shower, garden tub, wood cabinets, granite countertops with double sinks, water closet and walk in closet with built in closet system. 2 large guest rooms, guest bath with tub and utility room with washer/dryer are also located upstairs. Great community with beautiful pool, bar-b-que grills and shaded sitting areas. Located close to Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Town Center, schools and plenty of great restaurants. Call now to view this great townhome. Pet policy is one pet 30lb. max with a one time $350 non-refundable pet fee and is on a case by case basis with the owners approval.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1504917?accessKey=5cf3



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez 813-393-6959.



(RLNE4832075)