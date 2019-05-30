Amenities

6407 Spring Oak Ct Available 06/14/19 Tampa ~ Quaint 2BD/2.5BTH Townhome in Turtle Creek with Screen Lanai & 1 Car Garage - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom/2.5 bath plus garage & screened covered lanai townhome w/plenty of upgrades and conveniently located in the quiet pristine neighborhood of Turtle Creek. Tucked away the Townhomes of Turtle Creek offers Community pool and Recreation building, and almost maintenance free living. Included in the rental rate are water/sewer, trash removal, lawn maintenance, basic cable, recreation facilities(POOL) & more. Upgrades includes NEW WATER SOFTNER, high ceilings, screened covered lanai, recessed lights, ceiling fans & decorator colors. Floor plan features foyer, large kitchen w/breakfast bar, pantry, plenty of cabinets overlooking great room, plus guest bath. Upstairs features two very large bedrooms (both with walk-in closets), two full baths and additional closet space, washer and dryer for your convenience. The master includes huge walk-in closet, nice bathroom w/large walk-in shower. This wonderful neighborhood is close to shopping, Carrollwood, Veterans expressway, great schools, mins to airport, Bike Trail, Citrus Park Mall & more. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or schedule your showing online!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Pets Allowed



