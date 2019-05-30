All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

6407 Spring Oak Ct

6407 Spring Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

6407 Spring Oak Court, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Bellamy Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
6407 Spring Oak Ct Available 06/14/19 Tampa ~ Quaint 2BD/2.5BTH Townhome in Turtle Creek with Screen Lanai & 1 Car Garage - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom/2.5 bath plus garage & screened covered lanai townhome w/plenty of upgrades and conveniently located in the quiet pristine neighborhood of Turtle Creek. Tucked away the Townhomes of Turtle Creek offers Community pool and Recreation building, and almost maintenance free living. Included in the rental rate are water/sewer, trash removal, lawn maintenance, basic cable, recreation facilities(POOL) & more. Upgrades includes NEW WATER SOFTNER, high ceilings, screened covered lanai, recessed lights, ceiling fans & decorator colors. Floor plan features foyer, large kitchen w/breakfast bar, pantry, plenty of cabinets overlooking great room, plus guest bath. Upstairs features two very large bedrooms (both with walk-in closets), two full baths and additional closet space, washer and dryer for your convenience. The master includes huge walk-in closet, nice bathroom w/large walk-in shower. This wonderful neighborhood is close to shopping, Carrollwood, Veterans expressway, great schools, mins to airport, Bike Trail, Citrus Park Mall & more. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or schedule your showing online!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3271698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 Spring Oak Ct have any available units?
6407 Spring Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 6407 Spring Oak Ct have?
Some of 6407 Spring Oak Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6407 Spring Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6407 Spring Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 Spring Oak Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6407 Spring Oak Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 6407 Spring Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6407 Spring Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 6407 Spring Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6407 Spring Oak Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 Spring Oak Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6407 Spring Oak Ct has a pool.
Does 6407 Spring Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 6407 Spring Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 Spring Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6407 Spring Oak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6407 Spring Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6407 Spring Oak Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
