6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Absolutely Stunning & Magnificently upgraded new home on a cul-de-sac in one of the best locations in all of Tampa. This elegant 'Summerdale' is absolutely model perfect, has been meticulously cared for, and demonstrates pride of ownership. Oversized slate tile floors, stunning arches, crown molding, soaring ceilings, and illuminated picture nooks all add to the allure of this luxury dwelling. At the heart of the home the gourmet kitchen features 42" real-wood custom cherry cabinets, tile back splash, and thick, beautiful granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator with a TV and serving island. Communicate with anyone in the home or someone at the front door with the installed CD/Radio Intercom system.

The fabulous master suite downstairs is very private and includes punch code locks. The electronic fireplace looks surprisingly real and heats up the room quickly. There is a huge cherry wood walk-in closet designed by closets by design that is one of the most stunning feature of the home. Master bathroom has double sinks with granite tops, jetted Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and private water closet. The floor plan is open and functional with high volume ceilings.



The exterior porch and lanai features a BBQ propane grill. Truly a must-see!