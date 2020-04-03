All apartments in Citrus Park
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE

6309 Sea Lavender Lane · (813) 486-8175
Location

6309 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,849

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3065 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Absolutely Stunning & Magnificently upgraded new home on a cul-de-sac in one of the best locations in all of Tampa. This elegant 'Summerdale' is absolutely model perfect, has been meticulously cared for, and demonstrates pride of ownership. Oversized slate tile floors, stunning arches, crown molding, soaring ceilings, and illuminated picture nooks all add to the allure of this luxury dwelling. At the heart of the home the gourmet kitchen features 42" real-wood custom cherry cabinets, tile back splash, and thick, beautiful granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator with a TV and serving island. Communicate with anyone in the home or someone at the front door with the installed CD/Radio Intercom system.
The fabulous master suite downstairs is very private and includes punch code locks. The electronic fireplace looks surprisingly real and heats up the room quickly. There is a huge cherry wood walk-in closet designed by closets by design that is one of the most stunning feature of the home. Master bathroom has double sinks with granite tops, jetted Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and private water closet. The floor plan is open and functional with high volume ceilings.

The exterior porch and lanai features a BBQ propane grill. Truly a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE have any available units?
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE has a unit available for $4,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE have?
Some of 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE does offer parking.
Does 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE have a pool?
No, 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE have accessible units?
No, 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
