Citrus Park, FL
5801 Bitter Orange Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

5801 Bitter Orange Ave

5801 Bitter Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Bitter Orange Avenue, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Mandarin Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3BR/2BA home on corner lot in Mandarin Lakes - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 3BR/2BA Mandarin Lakes home on corner lot and included yard maintenance. Home features ceramic tile flooring throughout, screened patio and 2 car garage. Kitchen overlooks living area and features laundry closet with washer/dryer hookups, dark cabinets microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator and breakfast bar. Great screened patio overlooks large fenced yard. Great location close to Veterans Expressway, schools, shopping and restaurants. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1713978?accessKey=5e53

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5635311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Bitter Orange Ave have any available units?
5801 Bitter Orange Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 5801 Bitter Orange Ave have?
Some of 5801 Bitter Orange Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Bitter Orange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Bitter Orange Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Bitter Orange Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 Bitter Orange Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5801 Bitter Orange Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Bitter Orange Ave offers parking.
Does 5801 Bitter Orange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Bitter Orange Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Bitter Orange Ave have a pool?
No, 5801 Bitter Orange Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Bitter Orange Ave have accessible units?
No, 5801 Bitter Orange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Bitter Orange Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Bitter Orange Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 Bitter Orange Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 Bitter Orange Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

