5801 Bitter Orange Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3BR/2BA home on corner lot in Mandarin Lakes - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great 3BR/2BA Mandarin Lakes home on corner lot and included yard maintenance. Home features ceramic tile flooring throughout, screened patio and 2 car garage. Kitchen overlooks living area and features laundry closet with washer/dryer hookups, dark cabinets microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator and breakfast bar. Great screened patio overlooks large fenced yard. Great location close to Veterans Expressway, schools, shopping and restaurants. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1713978?accessKey=5e53



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



(RLNE5635311)