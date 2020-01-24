All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

15008 Rocky Ledge Dr

15008 Rocky Ledge Drive · No Longer Available
Citrus Park
3 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

15008 Rocky Ledge Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Eaglebrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Citrus Park 4 bedroom, 2 bath POOL home with attached 2-car garage. Beautifully upgraded home with premium tiles, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops and designer fixtures throughout! The kitchen features gorgeous dark espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The living room and dining ares are both spacious and offer flexibility for the decorator in you! Open floor concept brings kitchen, dining and living rooms together. With 4 bedrooms, you will also have room to roam. Lots of space and nice size closets. The 2 bathrooms are also lovely in design. The master bath offers double vanities, a glass enclosed shower and garden tub. This home also comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Plus, you'll love being outdoors with your privacy fenced back yard, screened pool, lanai and designated lawn sitting area. This community is located in the highly desirable Turtle Creek subdivision of Eaglebrook. You have the best of 3 worlds: Carrollwood, Citrus Park and Westchase! Conveniently close to wonderful shopping, restaurants, Veterans Expressway and so much more! LAWN CARE AND POOL CARE INCLUDED! To see this amazing find, please call Vicki Paul with Home Locators at 813-230-0235.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr have any available units?
15008 Rocky Ledge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr have?
Some of 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15008 Rocky Ledge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr offers parking.
Does 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr has a pool.
Does 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr have accessible units?
No, 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15008 Rocky Ledge Dr has units with air conditioning.
