15008 Rocky Ledge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Lovely Citrus Park 4 bedroom, 2 bath POOL home with attached 2-car garage. Beautifully upgraded home with premium tiles, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops and designer fixtures throughout! The kitchen features gorgeous dark espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The living room and dining ares are both spacious and offer flexibility for the decorator in you! Open floor concept brings kitchen, dining and living rooms together. With 4 bedrooms, you will also have room to roam. Lots of space and nice size closets. The 2 bathrooms are also lovely in design. The master bath offers double vanities, a glass enclosed shower and garden tub. This home also comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Plus, you'll love being outdoors with your privacy fenced back yard, screened pool, lanai and designated lawn sitting area. This community is located in the highly desirable Turtle Creek subdivision of Eaglebrook. You have the best of 3 worlds: Carrollwood, Citrus Park and Westchase! Conveniently close to wonderful shopping, restaurants, Veterans Expressway and so much more! LAWN CARE AND POOL CARE INCLUDED! To see this amazing find, please call Vicki Paul with Home Locators at 813-230-0235.