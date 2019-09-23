14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE

Amenities

SPACIOUS 1/1.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH HUGE VAULTED CEILINGS, TILED FLOORS, WASHER & DRYER AND PRIVATE FENCED YARD in the heart of Citrus Park Area with great school district. The community has a pool and it's conveniently located near Gunn Hwy & Veterans Expressway. Lots of restaurants, shopping, mall, etc. Huge vaulted ceilings will provide a spacious feeling as you enter the home. Washer and dryer are downstairs. Master bedroom is upstairs. Newer carpet and paint inside and outside. you have a screened porch and a fenced yard. You could park 4 cars right in front of your home. Community pool 4 min walk. Good credit, clean background , 3 times the rent in income are needed to qualify. No exceptions !