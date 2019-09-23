All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated September 23 2019

14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE

Location

14035 Lemon Valley Place, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
SPACIOUS 1/1.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH HUGE VAULTED CEILINGS, TILED FLOORS, WASHER & DRYER AND PRIVATE FENCED YARD in the heart of Citrus Park Area with great school district. The community has a pool and it's conveniently located near Gunn Hwy & Veterans Expressway. Lots of restaurants, shopping, mall, etc. Huge vaulted ceilings will provide a spacious feeling as you enter the home. Washer and dryer are downstairs. Master bedroom is upstairs. Newer carpet and paint inside and outside. you have a screened porch and a fenced yard. You could park 4 cars right in front of your home. Community pool 4 min walk. Good credit, clean background , 3 times the rent in income are needed to qualify. No exceptions !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE have any available units?
14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE have?
Some of 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE offer parking?
No, 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE has a pool.
Does 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14035 LEMON VALLEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
