Amenities

parking courtyard oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities courtyard parking

Ready to occupy salon just 1/2 mile east of the Walmart and Lowes on SR-44. This is a second-generation salon space with room for several hair stations, nail area, and public restrooms. Fountain Square is a courtyard setting with ample customer and employee parking. Fronting Hwy 44 gives you direct access to East and Westbound traffic. The current tenant is scheduled to move to a new building because of growth this a proven location that is ready for the next hair intrapreneur.