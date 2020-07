Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Prime office space located in a busy shopping center just 1/2 mile from TJ-Maxx, Regal Cinemas, Walmart and Lowes. The center offers ample shared parking in a court yard setting and clean with easy access East and West Bound from Hwy 44. Currently the space is a total of 1,049 SF demised into a reception area, two private offices, and a restroom. This corner unit offers allot of natural light and is ready for occupancy.