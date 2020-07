Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities new construction

Nestled on over an acre of land, is this, beautiful, energy efficient, newly constructed home. Located in Crystal Manor, enjoy all the peace and quiet you can get! Open floor plan, and tile flooring throughout, makes for it to feel comfortable no matter what time of year it is. This home is located close to the Gulf of Mexico, Ocala, Gainesville, Tampa and Orlando. You do NOT want to miss out! More pictures coming soon.