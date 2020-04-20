5513 Terrain De Golf Dr

Amenities

3BR/2BA Pool home in Gated Cheval Golf and Country Club! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home is located in Cheval Golf and Country Club adjacent to the TPC (Tournament Players Club of Tampa Bay) and Tampa Bay Pro Am annual golf tournament. 2 Golf Courses, Gated Community, Home features: wood laminate floors in living and dining area, tile in kitchen and baths, carpet in bedrooms. Great kitchen with dinette refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove and breakfast bar. Large screened lanai with in ground pool. Storage with a 2 car garage, and close to Veterans Expressway! Owner will pay for pool and lawn care.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Pets Allowed



