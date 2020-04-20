All apartments in Cheval
Find more places like 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheval, FL
/
5513 Terrain De Golf Dr
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

5513 Terrain De Golf Dr

5513 Terrain De Golf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheval
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5513 Terrain De Golf Drive, Cheval, FL 33558
Cheval West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3BR/2BA Pool home in Gated Cheval Golf and Country Club! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home is located in Cheval Golf and Country Club adjacent to the TPC (Tournament Players Club of Tampa Bay) and Tampa Bay Pro Am annual golf tournament. 2 Golf Courses, Gated Community, Home features: wood laminate floors in living and dining area, tile in kitchen and baths, carpet in bedrooms. Great kitchen with dinette refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove and breakfast bar. Large screened lanai with in ground pool. Storage with a 2 car garage, and close to Veterans Expressway! Owner will pay for pool and lawn care.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr have any available units?
5513 Terrain De Golf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr have?
Some of 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Terrain De Golf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr offers parking.
Does 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr has a pool.
Does 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr have accessible units?
No, 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5513 Terrain De Golf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheval 3 Bedroom ApartmentsCheval Apartments with Gyms
Cheval Apartments with PoolsCheval Dog Friendly Apartments
Cheval Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL
West Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLInverness, FLGroveland, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg