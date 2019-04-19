5128 Pheasant Woods Drive

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Fall in love with this stunning WATERFRONT home, located on a pristine lake in the popular community of Reflections in Lutz! As you enter the front door you will appreciate the stylish architectural details of the "Montclair" floorplan, built by Westfield Homes. Distinctive columns and arched openings will impress your guests, along with gleaming wood flooring though out the living areas and high ceilings in this open floorplan. The kitchen features upgraded 42 inch designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, prep island with breakfast bar, gas range and corian counter tops. There is a huge walk in pantry and laundry room! The extended great room, formal dining room and breakfast nook overlook the kitchen, making this an ideal home for entertaining. The master bedroom is oversized and the master bathroom boast a large shower and dual vanities. The secondary bedrooms feature bamboo floors, are roomy and have good closet space. The secondary bathroom offers a tub/shower combination and granite countertop with upgraded backsplash. The premium lot is fully fenced and offers a panoramic view of the lake. The community of Reflections offers a chain of lakes, community pool, and playground. Conveniently located to top schools, area restaurants, St. Joe's North and just minutes from the Suncoast/Veterans Expressway. A must see home!



