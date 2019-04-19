All apartments in Cheval
5128 Pheasant Woods Drive

5128 Pheasant Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5128 Pheasant Woods Drive, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Fall in love with this stunning WATERFRONT home, located on a pristine lake in the popular community of Reflections in Lutz! As you enter the front door you will appreciate the stylish architectural details of the "Montclair" floorplan, built by Westfield Homes. Distinctive columns and arched openings will impress your guests, along with gleaming wood flooring though out the living areas and high ceilings in this open floorplan. The kitchen features upgraded 42 inch designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, prep island with breakfast bar, gas range and corian counter tops. There is a huge walk in pantry and laundry room! The extended great room, formal dining room and breakfast nook overlook the kitchen, making this an ideal home for entertaining. The master bedroom is oversized and the master bathroom boast a large shower and dual vanities. The secondary bedrooms feature bamboo floors, are roomy and have good closet space. The secondary bathroom offers a tub/shower combination and granite countertop with upgraded backsplash. The premium lot is fully fenced and offers a panoramic view of the lake. The community of Reflections offers a chain of lakes, community pool, and playground. Conveniently located to top schools, area restaurants, St. Joe's North and just minutes from the Suncoast/Veterans Expressway. A must see home!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive have any available units?
5128 Pheasant Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive have?
Some of 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5128 Pheasant Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5128 Pheasant Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
