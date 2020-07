Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful Heritage Harbor Home with a golf course view FOR RENT!!! Spacious floor plan over 3000 square feet features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, roomy formal dining area, and a large bonus room upstairs. This home is in great location with easy access to Dale Mabry and the Veterans Expressway. Highly rated school district and you have access to all the Heritage Harbor amenities including a large community pool, kiddie pool area, clubhouse, and golf course.