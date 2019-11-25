All apartments in Cheval
19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE

19131 Cypress Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19131 Cypress Green Drive, Cheval, FL 33558
Heritage Harbor

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Heritage Harbor. This detached single family home with conservation and pond views has over 2900 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, attached 2 car garage, large screened and covered lanai. All new carpet and newly painted walls! As you enter the home's foyer, with art niches on each side, you will notice the formal living and dining area. Also, on the first level is a large family room with patio doors that lead outside to a huge screened 500+sqft covered Lanai. The home has an open kitchen with corian counter tops, ceramic backsplash, a snack bar, large walk-in pantry and a planning desk. On the second level, you will find 4 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master suite has a separate sitting area, garden tub, separate shower, 2 walk-in closets, his and her sinks and a vanity. Heritage Harbor features include a challenging 18 hole golf course, club house, fitness center, multiple pools, a playground and other amenities. A rated schools district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have any available units?
19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have?
Some of 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

