19131 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE

Heritage Harbor. This detached single family home with conservation and pond views has over 2900 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, attached 2 car garage, large screened and covered lanai. All new carpet and newly painted walls! As you enter the home's foyer, with art niches on each side, you will notice the formal living and dining area. Also, on the first level is a large family room with patio doors that lead outside to a huge screened 500+sqft covered Lanai. The home has an open kitchen with corian counter tops, ceramic backsplash, a snack bar, large walk-in pantry and a planning desk. On the second level, you will find 4 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master suite has a separate sitting area, garden tub, separate shower, 2 walk-in closets, his and her sinks and a vanity. Heritage Harbor features include a challenging 18 hole golf course, club house, fitness center, multiple pools, a playground and other amenities. A rated schools district!