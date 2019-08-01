19008 FISHERMANS BEND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered patio, and a beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard is defined by the crystalline in-ground pool! The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, and there is also plenty of natural lighting flooding through the windows on sunny days! In addition to the bedrooms having plenty of living and closet space, the kitchen is ideal for any cook or entertainer, with updated appliances, granite countertops, and recessed lighting! Make this your home and apply today!