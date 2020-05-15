All apartments in Cheval
Find more places like 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheval, FL
/
18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

18701 Noble Caspian Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheval
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18701 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION JUST COMPLETED! 3/2.5/2 Town home located in Gated community of Sylvan Crossing. Front door has electronic access keypad & Ring video camera. Open concept living space downstairs. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, huge center island, 42" cabinets Closet pantry and a separate butlers pantry. Upstairs boasts split bedroom plan with pond views and Conservation views, a loft area and separate Laundry room with washer & dryer included. Master has Huge walk in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, granite counters walk in shower. resort-style pool, cabana, BBQ area, walking trails and more. Conveniently located to Veterans Pkwy so commute to airport / Westshore area in 20 min. and Tampa General / Downtown in 30 min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have any available units?
18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheval Apartments with BalconyCheval Apartments with Garage
Cheval Apartments with GymCheval Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cheval Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg