18701 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION JUST COMPLETED! 3/2.5/2 Town home located in Gated community of Sylvan Crossing. Front door has electronic access keypad & Ring video camera. Open concept living space downstairs. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, huge center island, 42" cabinets Closet pantry and a separate butlers pantry. Upstairs boasts split bedroom plan with pond views and Conservation views, a loft area and separate Laundry room with washer & dryer included. Master has Huge walk in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, granite counters walk in shower. resort-style pool, cabana, BBQ area, walking trails and more. Conveniently located to Veterans Pkwy so commute to airport / Westshore area in 20 min. and Tampa General / Downtown in 30 min.