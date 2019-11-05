18106 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

CALUSA TRACE CONDOMINIUM. Very convenient to the Veterans Expressway. 1/1 Condo in the Lakeview at Calusa Trace Community. This Spacious condominium is MOVE-IN Condition. 2nd Floor. 792 square feet + balcony with great westerly views over the lake. The unit also includes washer/dryer, Laminate wood floors, locked closet storage unit, basic cable, and all appliances. The community has pool + Tennis courts, Lots of conservation areas and ponds with plenty of parking. Come and see this beautiful place before it's gone. It shows very well. You will not be disappointed. A+ RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT.