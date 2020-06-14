All apartments in Charlotte Park
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:15 AM

628 TARPON WAY

628 Tarpon Way · (941) 875-9060
Location

628 Tarpon Way, Charlotte Park, FL 33950

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great Vacation Home away from Home!!! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Heart of Punta Gorda. All the comforts of Home. Kitchen is updated with new stainless steel appliances including a Stainless Steel Top Mount Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer, Ice Maker, Glass Top Stove with over the hood Stainless Steel Microwave Oven. Ceiling Fan with Light Kit, French doors to the Lanai that is all screened in. Dining Area with Table and 4 chairs, living room comes with comfortable sofa and Loveseat, Flat Screen Television, Ceiling Fan with light kit. Florida Style Decorations. Master Bedroom has a full size bed, computer desk and chair, very cute Florida Style decorations, ceiling fan with light kit with wood flooring. The Master Bathroom is a half bath (Vanity/Sink & Toilet) with Florida Style Decorations. The guest Bedroom also comes with Queen size bed, ceiling fan with light kit and carpeted flooring. There are ceramic tile flooring In the Living room/dining room/kitchen: Backyard is fenced in and has mature landscaping and beautiful flowers. You can hear the birds chirping and singing away.
There is a side driveway that makes for additional parking.
This home is in proximity of the beautiful downtown Punta Gorda shops, restaurants for dining, about a 4 minute drive to the nearest Publix food store and a CVS Pharmacy. Approximately 2 miles to the Punta Gorda Airport. Punta Gorda Airport offers many low cost flights to various U.S. Locations.

This home can be rented on the off season as well. Call for Off Season Pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 TARPON WAY have any available units?
628 TARPON WAY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 628 TARPON WAY have?
Some of 628 TARPON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 TARPON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
628 TARPON WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 TARPON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 628 TARPON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte Park.
Does 628 TARPON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 628 TARPON WAY does offer parking.
Does 628 TARPON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 TARPON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 TARPON WAY have a pool?
No, 628 TARPON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 628 TARPON WAY have accessible units?
No, 628 TARPON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 628 TARPON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 TARPON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 TARPON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 TARPON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
