628 TARPON WAY

Great Vacation Home away from Home!!! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Heart of Punta Gorda. All the comforts of Home. Kitchen is updated with new stainless steel appliances including a Stainless Steel Top Mount Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer, Ice Maker, Glass Top Stove with over the hood Stainless Steel Microwave Oven. Ceiling Fan with Light Kit, French doors to the Lanai that is all screened in. Dining Area with Table and 4 chairs, living room comes with comfortable sofa and Loveseat, Flat Screen Television, Ceiling Fan with light kit. Florida Style Decorations. Master Bedroom has a full size bed, computer desk and chair, very cute Florida Style decorations, ceiling fan with light kit with wood flooring. The Master Bathroom is a half bath (Vanity/Sink & Toilet) with Florida Style Decorations. The guest Bedroom also comes with Queen size bed, ceiling fan with light kit and carpeted flooring. There are ceramic tile flooring In the Living room/dining room/kitchen: Backyard is fenced in and has mature landscaping and beautiful flowers. You can hear the birds chirping and singing away.

There is a side driveway that makes for additional parking.

This home is in proximity of the beautiful downtown Punta Gorda shops, restaurants for dining, about a 4 minute drive to the nearest Publix food store and a CVS Pharmacy. Approximately 2 miles to the Punta Gorda Airport. Punta Gorda Airport offers many low cost flights to various U.S. Locations.



This home can be rented on the off season as well. Call for Off Season Pricing.