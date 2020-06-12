5125 MELBOURNE STREET

Amenities

Seasonal Rental Available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool. This unit comes fully furnished and offers brand new laminate flooring, light fixtures, inside paint, and a brand new stove (being installed this month). The master bedroom offers its own den area, walk in closet, and master bathroom. The master bathroom offers dual sinks, a walk in shower, and a tub. There is sliders to the lanai from the master and living room. The kitchen offers plenty of kitchen cabinets for all your needs and offers extra seating area. The other two bedrooms are in the front and near the full guest bathroom and half bathroom. The rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and basic internet. The community offers a community pool, rec room, and fitness center. Plus the community is gated. From this location, you are close to shopping, restaurants, and minutes from Historic downtown Punta Gorda. Come check out this seasonal rental today!