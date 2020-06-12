All apartments in Charlotte Harbor
5125 MELBOURNE STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:26 AM

5125 MELBOURNE STREET

5125 Melbourne Street · (941) 889-9509
Location

5125 Melbourne Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit E-102 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1759 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Seasonal Rental Available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool. This unit comes fully furnished and offers brand new laminate flooring, light fixtures, inside paint, and a brand new stove (being installed this month). The master bedroom offers its own den area, walk in closet, and master bathroom. The master bathroom offers dual sinks, a walk in shower, and a tub. There is sliders to the lanai from the master and living room. The kitchen offers plenty of kitchen cabinets for all your needs and offers extra seating area. The other two bedrooms are in the front and near the full guest bathroom and half bathroom. The rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and basic internet. The community offers a community pool, rec room, and fitness center. Plus the community is gated. From this location, you are close to shopping, restaurants, and minutes from Historic downtown Punta Gorda. Come check out this seasonal rental today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 MELBOURNE STREET have any available units?
5125 MELBOURNE STREET has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5125 MELBOURNE STREET have?
Some of 5125 MELBOURNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 MELBOURNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5125 MELBOURNE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 MELBOURNE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5125 MELBOURNE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte Harbor.
Does 5125 MELBOURNE STREET offer parking?
No, 5125 MELBOURNE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5125 MELBOURNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5125 MELBOURNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 MELBOURNE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5125 MELBOURNE STREET has a pool.
Does 5125 MELBOURNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5125 MELBOURNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 MELBOURNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 MELBOURNE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5125 MELBOURNE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5125 MELBOURNE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
