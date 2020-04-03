4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court pool bbq/grill tennis court

BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021

Port Charlotte, F L 33948

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association.

Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.

Kitchen comes fully St Stocked with Dishware, glassware, silverware and everything you need. Appliances includes Glass Top Stove, refrigerator/Freezer, dishwasher, countertop microwave oven, coffee maker, Toaster and much more to mention.

Kitchen overlooks the dining area with Round Glass top Table and 4 chairs. Living room comes with sofa, loveseat coffee table and end tables & lamps Florida style, Brand new Television, DVD player. Living room opens to all screened in Lanai.

Master bedroom comes with Queen size bed Florida style decorations. Master bathroom has a walk in Shower, new vanity/sink. Guest bedroom also comes with Queen size bed, Florida Style Decorations. Guest bath comes with Tub/Shower Combo with new Vanity/sink. Tile Flooring throughout. Community Pool has lots of lounging chairs for sunning or

Relaxing. Covered pool deck has a kitchen area with television and a bar with bar stools. Tennis courts, Bocce ball court and a grilling area near the pool area.