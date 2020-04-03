All apartments in Charlotte Harbor
Charlotte Harbor, FL
4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE

4048 Oakview Drive
Location

4048 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit F2-3 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021
Port Charlotte, F L 33948
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association.
Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
Kitchen comes fully St Stocked with Dishware, glassware, silverware and everything you need. Appliances includes Glass Top Stove, refrigerator/Freezer, dishwasher, countertop microwave oven, coffee maker, Toaster and much more to mention.
Kitchen overlooks the dining area with Round Glass top Table and 4 chairs. Living room comes with sofa, loveseat coffee table and end tables & lamps Florida style, Brand new Television, DVD player. Living room opens to all screened in Lanai.
Master bedroom comes with Queen size bed Florida style decorations. Master bathroom has a walk in Shower, new vanity/sink. Guest bedroom also comes with Queen size bed, Florida Style Decorations. Guest bath comes with Tub/Shower Combo with new Vanity/sink. Tile Flooring throughout. Community Pool has lots of lounging chairs for sunning or
Relaxing. Covered pool deck has a kitchen area with television and a bar with bar stools. Tennis courts, Bocce ball court and a grilling area near the pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte Harbor.
Does 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
