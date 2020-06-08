All apartments in Charlotte Harbor
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:37 PM

22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE

22234 Edgewater Drive · (941) 258-1128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22234 Edgewater Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33952

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Marina Walk 2BR/2BA/screened patio nicely-maintained ground floor apartment available effective 7/15/2018. Marina Walk is an 8 unit Multifamily Apartment Building located in the heart of one of the fastest growing cities in Florida! Great central location that is easily accessible to amenities, shopping, restaurants, Tamiami Trail, and activities. Washer and Dryer is provided. As a peaceful apartment complex, so your loved ones will aways feel secure and happy. All tenants must sign on the lease that they understand that no illegal drugs or criminal activity will be tolerated on the premises and offenders will be subject to immediate eviction. Call today for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte Harbor.
Does 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
