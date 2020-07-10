Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:00 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Celebration, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Celebration apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1389 sqft
Located in downtown ChampionsGate, near medical offices and restaurants. Ample on-site amenities including a large clubhouse, cyber cafe, outdoor living room and poolside cabana. Bark park for pets.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
45 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,217
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
26 Units Available
Championsgate Village
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
113 Units Available
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1378 sqft
Preserve at ChampionsGate is where you will feel at home in style.
Results within 10 miles of Celebration
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
31 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
30 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,312
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
41 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
36 Units Available
Signature Lakes
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,177
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1470 sqft
LEASING CENTER NOW OPEN FOR TOURS! ASK US HOW TO LOCK IN RENT AS LOW AS $1867 PER MONTH FOR OUR TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
30 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
211 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
75 Units Available
Tropical Park
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
20 Units Available
Williamsburg
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,363
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1426 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
43 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,283
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1545 sqft
This lakeside community has easy access to the shopping along Route 417. Luxury amenities include hot tub, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Residents will love the space provided by walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
$
11 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1198 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
157 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
$
16 Units Available
Four Corners
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1382 sqft
Just a short trip to Walt Disney World, and Universal Theme Parks. Air conditioned units with ceiling fans. Residential community in a natural setting, featuring ponds and a Zen garden.
City Guide for Celebration, FL

It's a real celebration: You can drive directly into the Walt Disney World resorts (Magic Kingdom, to be exact) by taking Celebration's World Drive.

If you own everything Disney and plan yearly pilgrimages to Disney World, the master-planned community of Celebration just outside Orlando may have been designed just for you! While you won't see Mickey Mouse ears here, the Walt Disney Company-designed community is charmingly quaint and looks like the picture-perfect cities built for 1950s-themed movies. For the 7,427 people that call it home, having a community filled with walkable streets, plenty of gathering spots and neighborhood events nearly every weekend is the perfect Disney ending they were looking for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Celebration, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Celebration apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Celebration apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

