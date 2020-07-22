Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:59 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Callaway, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Callaway offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
217 Jan Dr S
217 South Jan Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
10 Minutes to TAFB - 3/1 with Fenced Yard! - For rent. Located just 10 minutes from Tyndall Air Force base, the home is perfect for military personnel. It has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms with vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
7124 Chipewa Street
7124 Chipewa Street, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1613 sqft
- This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, eat in kitchen features a breakfast bar, laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet, master bath features a double sink vanity.

1 Unit Available
7246 Boat Race Road
7246 Boat Race Road, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2840 sqft
- Custom built waterfront home located in Callaway. Living room features an electric fireplace, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar and an island, formal dining room, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 Unit Available
Fox Lake
706 J J Drive
706 J J Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1360 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* *1/2 off first month's rent* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to TAFB, shopping, and dining. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 Unit Available
Callaway Point
7105 Mayo Circle
7105 Mayo Circle, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2300 sqft
- Single family home located in Callaway Point, close to schools, shopping, and Tyndall AFB. This home features cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, breakfast nook with bay windows and a center island.
Results within 1 mile of Callaway

1 Unit Available
Morris Manor Estates
603 David Avenue
603 David Avenue, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
- This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Living room features a fireplace, dining room has french doors leading out into the covered back patio. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit.
Results within 5 miles of Callaway
Verified

5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

1 Unit Available
Bunkers Cove
809 Cherry St. #7
809 Cherry St, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
- Newly refurbished upstairs 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in the historic district of The Cove. Original refinished real wood parquet and tile floors throughout . Galley style kitchen with stainless refrigerator and built in microwave.

1 Unit Available
Bunkers Cove
807 Cherry St. #2
807 Cherry Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
- Newly refurbished downstairs 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in the historic district of The Cove. Original refinished real wood parquet and tile floors throughout . Galley style kitchen with stainless refrigerator and built in microwave.

1 Unit Available
Glenwood Addition
803 E 10th Ct. Unit A
803 East 10th Court, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
-- - Spacious, well kept home, convenient to Bay Medical Center, shopping, and dining. This home is a 1 bedroom 1 bath with a , perfect for lounging, and an open kitchen, great for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
1200 West Street
1200 West Street, Parker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2016 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB.

1 Unit Available
4551 # B Cedar St.
4551 Cedar St, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
- 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhouse close to Tyndall AFB. Washer and dryer in unit. Lawn care and trash included in rent. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 Unit Available
Cedar's Crossing
1812 Everitt Avenue
1812 Everitt Avenue, Cedar Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Cedar's Crossing 3 Bedroom brick front home with 2 full bathrooms. The living room features raised ceilings and fireplace and opens to the dining and kitchen area.

1 Unit Available
324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301
324 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
664 sqft
Third Floor Bay Front Cove Harbor Condo. One bedroom condo with views! Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Community pool, boat dock, beach and awning areas. Stack-able washer and dryer. Sorry no pets.

1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3602 Bay Tree Rd
3602 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2228 sqft
Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. - Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. Formal living, dining, and family rooms; kitchen with new granite counters and new stainless appliances, breakfast area.

1 Unit Available
3702 B 11th St
3702 E 11th St, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
- 2/1 Apartment near Rutherford High School and convenient to Tyndall AFB. Washer and Dryer are in unit. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Results within 10 miles of Callaway

1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
1412 Thurso Road
1412 Tharso Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2558 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area.

1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/27/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
Delwood Estates
1025 W. 19th Street #28B
1025 19th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1269 sqft
1025 W. 19th Street #28B Available 09/22/20 - Centrally located townhome in Delwood Estate featuring a community pool and tennis courts.

1 Unit Available
4301 Bay Point Road
4301 Bay Point Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom 2 bath Bay Point Golf Villa over looking the golf course.

1 Unit Available
4301 BAY POINT RD 476 - 1
4301 Bay Point Rd 476, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom 2 bath Bay Point Golf Villa over looking the golf course.

1 Unit Available
6121 Riverbrooke Drive
6121 Riverbrooke Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2170 sqft
For rent! Unfurnished 4 BR|2.5 BA in the heart of Panama City! - For rent! The Flora is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2,170 spacious square feet throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Callaway, FL

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Callaway. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Callaway can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

