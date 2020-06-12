/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Callaway, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
64 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayou Estates
1 Unit Available
289 Sukoshi Dr. Unit B
289 Sukoshi Drive, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
918 sqft
-- - Very Nice newly upgraded 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town house located in Callaway. Close to shopping and dining and walking distance to St . Andrews bay. Washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
155 Reagan Road
155 Reagan Road, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
This 2 story Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 and a half Bath, located near TAFB.*Includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, and lawn service**Storage room off covered back patio. No Washer/Dryer hookups**No Pets*
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
168 N Comet Avenue
168 North Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
863 sqft
20 unit apartment complex extensively renovated. Buildings A and B will be ready June 17, total of 8 units. 2BR/1BA, upstairs units are $925, downstairs units are $950.
Results within 1 mile of Callaway
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Transmitter Rd.
401 Transmitter Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
401 Transmitter Rd. Available 06/15/20 - (RLNE5611094)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Long Point Park
1 Unit Available
12 Alma Ave Unit B
12 Alma Avenue, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
- 2/2 Townhouse just minutes from Tyndall AFB. Lawn care are included. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4900 E 11th Street
4900 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Must Qualify / Show Income. Contact Ellen Scott:850-249-4470 for more info & to apply today! Totally Renovated! Feels Brand New! 2 Bedroom / 1.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6041 Hwy 98
6041 E Highway 98, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
-- - 2/2 Waterfront Townhome located at the foot of the Tyndall Bridge. Back patio provides view of West Bay. Walk to the bay from the back yard! All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Results within 5 miles of Callaway
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3704 E 11th St #B
3704 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
-- - 2/1 apartment close to Rutherford HS, shopping and dinning. Lawn and trash included. NO PETS ALLOWED! All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3077 Meadow St.
3077 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
-- - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Hammocks, maintenance free living in a great area of Lynn Haven. Enjoy the pool and all the amenities of the Hammocks.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4551 # B Cedar St.
4551 Cedar St, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
- 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhouse close to Tyndall AFB. Washer and dryer in unit. Lawn care and trash included in rent. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 E. Beach Drive
422 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
- 3-story townhome located in Grand Bay with a view of the St. Andrews Bay and within walking distance to downtown and the city marina.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2710 E 17th Street
2710 East 17th Street, Cedar Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED Very short commute to Navy Base & Tyndall AFB, New Windows, New interior/Exterior Doors and Windows, New Paint, New lighting Fixtures, New beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout! New Cabinets, New Granite
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders*This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.*No Pets*
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Gulf Coast
1 Unit Available
422 Magnolia Avenue
422 Magnolia Avenue, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Adorable downtown rental within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Two bedroom, one bath, unfurnished, second level unit. Rental has a washer and dryer hookup. No pets allowed.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
422 Magnolia Ave - 4
422 Magnolia Ave, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Adorable downtown rental within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Two bedroom, one bath, unfurnished, second level unit. Rental has a washer and dryer hookup. Please submit an application at RentalHomesPC.com.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Highland City
1 Unit Available
3019 Douglas Road, Lot 1
3019 Douglas Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
820 sqft
Great central location, brand new modular home for lease. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with a split bedroom plan. Central heat and air, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer hook ups.
1 of 3
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shady Haven
1 Unit Available
1221 Palo Alto Ave
1221 Palo Alto Avenue, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
816 sqft
-- - Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath located in the much desired Shady Haven community. Close to the nicest schools, shopping, dining and centrally located to bases and the beach.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle
502 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
Baldwin Rowe Townhome - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3704 C 11th St E
3704 E 11th St, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
- 2/1 Apartment near Rutherford High School and convenient to Tyndall AFB shopping and dinning. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir
1602 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1562 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bdrm Townhouse! For Sale or For Rent! - Property Id: 226186 SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY to own one of Baldwin Rowe's townhomes on the pond! This home won't last long, so act fast! Ideally located between Panama City & Lynn Haven, this
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3702 B 11th St
3702 E 11th St, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
- 2/1 Apartment near Rutherford High School and convenient to Tyndall AFB. Washer and Dryer are in unit. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.