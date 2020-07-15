Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life. Our pet-friendly three-bedroom townhomes in Panama City, FL, welcome you home to a warm environment that puts your needs first. We have everything you need to enjoy a carefree lifestyle, from cozy living arrangements, essential amenities, and beautiful surroundings.



Our buildings are well maintained and provide residents access to a playground, as well as a BBQ/Grill area. Each home features washer and dryer connections, A/C, carpeted flooring, a balcony/patio, and thoughtful details like granite counters in our fully-equipped kitchens. We also cover some paid utilities!



Discover how much of an impact a well-located community can make in your life. Take advantage of our proximity to schools, such as Parker Elementary School, Everitt Middle School, and Rutherford High School. We also have easy access to plenty of