Panama City, FL
Ava Kay Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Ava Kay Townhomes

265-A Nelle St · (833) 421-0419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL 32404

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 295-A · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Unit 285-B · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Unit 283-D · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ava Kay Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life. Our pet-friendly three-bedroom townhomes in Panama City, FL, welcome you home to a warm environment that puts your needs first. We have everything you need to enjoy a carefree lifestyle, from cozy living arrangements, essential amenities, and beautiful surroundings.

Our buildings are well maintained and provide residents access to a playground, as well as a BBQ/Grill area. Each home features washer and dryer connections, A/C, carpeted flooring, a balcony/patio, and thoughtful details like granite counters in our fully-equipped kitchens. We also cover some paid utilities!

Discover how much of an impact a well-located community can make in your life. Take advantage of our proximity to schools, such as Parker Elementary School, Everitt Middle School, and Rutherford High School. We also have easy access to plenty of

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $1,500
limit: 2
restrictions: Max weight 30 lb each. We also allow service animals at no additional cost.
Dogs
fee: $250 (one-time)
Cats
fee: $150 (one-time)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ava Kay Townhomes have any available units?
Ava Kay Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ava Kay Townhomes have?
Some of Ava Kay Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ava Kay Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Ava Kay Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ava Kay Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Ava Kay Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Ava Kay Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Ava Kay Townhomes offers parking.
Does Ava Kay Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ava Kay Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ava Kay Townhomes have a pool?
No, Ava Kay Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Ava Kay Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Ava Kay Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Ava Kay Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ava Kay Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Ava Kay Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ava Kay Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
