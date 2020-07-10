/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL with washer-dryer
$
17 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
161 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.
Results within 1 mile of Freeport
1 Unit Available
514 Holly Point Rd
514 Holly Point Road, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Amazing furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cabin in Freeport.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
1 Unit Available
3710 Highway 20 East
3710 State Highway 20 E, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
408 sqft
3D virtual tour! Enjoy privacy in your 1 bedroom Freeport cottage retreat with fenced yard, just a 15 min drive to the beaches of South Walton! - Take the 3D virtual tour here: https://www.insidemaps.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
30 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,024
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
10 Units Available
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
1 Unit Available
15 Beacon Way
15 Beacon Way, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1729 sqft
Don't miss out living in a great location with a Community Pool. Well maintained 4 bed/2bath brick home with 2 car garage & nicely landscaped fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
77 Woodland Drive
77 Woodland Drive, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you have been searching for a Santa Rosa Beach long term rental, look no further than to this beautiful 2BR/2BA home in Gulfview Heights.
1 Unit Available
85 Bayou Landing Road
85 Bayou Landing Rd, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
You will adore this charming, 3BR/2BA Santa Rosa Beach rental home. Built in 2003, this picturesque brick home is located in the quiet Bayou Landings subdivision near Sacred Heart Hospital and Grand Boulevard.
1 Unit Available
2253 Crystal Cove Lane
2253 Crystal Cove Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1716 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Condo in the Gated Community of Sandestin Beach & Golf Resort! - Remarkable views across Crystal lake! Sit back and relax on the oversized balcony.
1 Unit Available
2332 Crystal Cove Lane
2332 Crystal Cove Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
$1,900
1180 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now mid July! Unfurnished two bedroom, two full bath condo located on the first floor . The sliding doors in both the living room and master bedroom invites you to the outdoors. Quiet and peaceful setting while enjoying the spacious patio.
1 Unit Available
203 Tropical Breeze Drive
203 Tropical Breeze Dr, Walton County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2683 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished home in Cypress Breeze Plantation. Upstairs of home is very spacious and allows for plenty of space.Home is currently on short term rental program and availability to see is limited, please call to schedule.
1 Unit Available
73 Christian Drive
73 Christian Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
Wonderfully kept end-unit town home in fabulous community available MAY 1ST. This 3br, 2.
1 Unit Available
1544 N County Hwy 393
1544 North County Highway 393, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1483 sqft
Available NOW-Virtual tour! Granite, SS, carport & tile w/ newer bedroom flooring in lovely 3/2.5 Florida Cottage in Santa Rosa Bch-walk to Cessna Landing - Take a 3D virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.