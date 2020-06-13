67 Apartments for rent in Callaway, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
63 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brittany Woods Park
1 Unit Available
131 Byrd Drive
131 Byrd Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1651 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in Brittany Woods subdivision with no through traffic. Features an open floor plan, kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
East Bay Park
1 Unit Available
1008 S Comet Avenue
1008 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1964 sqft
*1/2 off first months rent for active military*This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near TAFB. Large living room/dining room combination that opens into the great room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Heritage Woods
1 Unit Available
8111 Heritage Woods Lane
8111 Heritage Woods Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Split bedroom plan with formal dining room and living room. Ceramic tile kitchen and adjoining family room with fireplace with access to large covered patio. Master bedroom 20x12 with walk in closet, whirlpool tub and double vanity in master bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
155 Reagan Road
155 Reagan Road, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
This 2 story Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 and a half Bath, located near TAFB.*Includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, and lawn service**Storage room off covered back patio. No Washer/Dryer hookups**No Pets*

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bay Front
1 Unit Available
5816 Bay Front Drive
5816 Bay Front Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
This waterfront home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a fireplace, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, covered patio area, 2 car garage, and an in ground pool.*Pool service included**No Pets*

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pine Crest
1 Unit Available
6511 Enzor Street
6511 Enzor Street, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, open patio in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.*No Pets*

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Callaway Forest
1 Unit Available
7786 Betty Louise Drive
7786 Betty Louise Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1076 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, eat in kitchen with bay windows, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch and a 1 Car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Callaway Point
1 Unit Available
7317 Rodgers Drive
7317 Rodgers Drive, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home is located in Callaway Point and situated on a corner lot with a large circular driveway and oversized 2.5-car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Callaway Point
1 Unit Available
7105 Mayo Circle
7105 Mayo Circle, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2300 sqft
Single family home located in Callaway Point, close to schools, shopping, and Tyndall AFB. This home features cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, breakfast nook with bay windows and a center island.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fox Lake
1 Unit Available
706 J J Drive
706 J J Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to TAFB, shopping, and dining. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Open patio and a 2 car garage.*No Pets*

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brittany Woods Park
1 Unit Available
111 Abigail Lane
111 Abigail Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1188 sqft
111 Abigail Lane Available 06/26/20 - This home is located in Callaway on a cul-de-sac in the Brittany Woods Park subdivision. This home features high ceilings and a kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 6

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
East Bay Park
1 Unit Available
1143 S Katherine Avenue
1143 South Katherine Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
This split bedroom home features a great room with cathedral ceilings, an eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, separate dining room. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Master bedroom has double vanities, walk in closet, and a door leading to a patio.
Results within 1 mile of Callaway
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4900 E 11th Street
4900 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Must Qualify / Show Income. Contact Ellen Scott:850-249-4470 for more info & to apply today! Totally Renovated! Feels Brand New! 2 Bedroom / 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Morris Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
603 David Avenue
603 David Avenue, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Living room features a fireplace, dining room has french doors leading out into the covered back patio. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5300 Nicholas Lane
5300 Nicholas Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to Tyndall Air Force Base. All electric appliances, deck in the back yard, and a 2 car garage. Trayed ceiling in master bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2109 B J Drive
2109 B J Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths that sits on 3 acres. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Long Point Park
1 Unit Available
204 Blackshear Drive
204 Blackshear Drive, Parker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1622 sqft
204 Blackshear Drive Available 06/21/20 - This home offers 4 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, located close to Tyndall AFB and across from both the bay and public boat access.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
608 Diamonte Cir
608 Diamonte Circle, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1359 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house located in Plantation Heights This home is just minutes from Tyndall Air Force Base and nestled in a quiet subdivision on a cul-de-sac. This home boasts many upgrades and even a yard and patio great for entertaining!

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6041 Hwy 98
6041 E Highway 98, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
-- - 2/2 Waterfront Townhome located at the foot of the Tyndall Bridge. Back patio provides view of West Bay. Walk to the bay from the back yard! All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
733 S. Camellia Avenue
733 South Camellia Avenue, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located close to schools, shopping, dining, and Tyndall AFB. Brand new flooring. Fresh paint. Brand new cabinetry through out the home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Callaway, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Callaway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

