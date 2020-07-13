/
pet friendly apartments
58 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Callaway, FL
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
7124 Chipewa Street
7124 Chipewa Street, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1613 sqft
7124 Chipewa Street Available 07/15/20 - This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, eat in kitchen features a breakfast bar, laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit.
Heritage Woods
8111 Heritage Woods Ln
8111 Heritage Woods Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
8111 Heritage Woods Ln Available 07/31/20 - Split bedroom plan with formal dining room and living room. Ceramic tile kitchen and adjoining family room with fireplace with access to large covered patio.
Callaway Forest
7786 Betty Louise Drive
7786 Betty Louise Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1076 sqft
7786 Betty Louise Drive Available 07/15/20 - *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, eat in kitchen with bay windows, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch and a 1 Car garage.
Callaway Point
7105 Mayo Circle
7105 Mayo Circle, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2300 sqft
- Single family home located in Callaway Point, close to schools, shopping, and Tyndall AFB. This home features cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, breakfast nook with bay windows and a center island.
Callaway Point
7317 Rodgers Drive
7317 Rodgers Drive, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
7317 Rodgers Drive Available 07/21/20 - *1/2 off deposit for active military* Fully bricked, custom home located just 10 minutes from Tyndall AFB.
Forest Walk
338 Michele Drive
338 Michele Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1881 sqft
- Home is located on a Cul-de-Sac. Located close to schools, Tyndall AFB, and shopping.
Brittany Woods Park
111 Abigail Lane
111 Abigail Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1188 sqft
- This home is located in Callaway on a cul-de-sac in the Brittany Woods Park subdivision. This home features high ceilings and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. This home also features two full bathrooms, a two car garage, and a screened back porch.
Shadow Bay
7707 Shadow Bay Dr.
7707 Shadow Bay Drive, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
-- - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath well-maintained home located in the much desired comminity of Shadow Bay in Callaway. Features include but not limited to a large kitchen, SS appliances, oak cabinets, and a large breakfast bar.
East Bay Park
1008 S. Comet Avenue
1008 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1964 sqft
- *1/2 off first months rent for active military* This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near TAFB. Large living room/dining room combination that opens into the great room.
132 S. Comet Ave
132 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1315 sqft
- 3 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Tyndall AFB. House sits on a large lot . All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
East Bay Park
1143 S Katherine Avenue
1143 South Katherine Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
This split bedroom home features a great room with cathedral ceilings, an eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, separate dining room. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Master bedroom has double vanities, walk in closet, and a door leading to a patio.
Callaway Chase
227 Callaway Chase Lane
227 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane.Close to TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment.
Laird Point
1205 Topsail Ct
1205 Topsail Court, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2646 sqft
1205 Topsail Ct Available 07/13/20 Immaculate executive home in Laird Point! - Immaculate executive home in Laird Point! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus large office or bonus room downstairs. Screened in porch.
Results within 1 mile of Callaway
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.
Cherry Hill
120 Arlington Drive
120 Arlington Drive, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2386 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home on Lake Martin - Tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home sits on a large lot and offers unobstructed views of Lake Martin. The oversized master features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and double vanity.
Lake Drive Heights
625 N. 9th Street
625 North 9th Street, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1192 sqft
625 N. 9th Street Available 08/21/20 - Single family 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with a split bedroom plan and breakfast bar. Located behind Parker Elementary. (RLNE5896783)
3928 E 9th St
3928 East 9th Street, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1890 sqft
Nice Rent To Own - Lease Option - Seller Financing - Property Id: 218369 NICELY REMODELED LARGE LARGE 2512 SF under AC HOME DESIRABLE Location in Panama City Florida. Rent To Own - ANY CREDIT IS OK... WITH DOWN PAYMENT REQUIRED...
Morris Manor Estates
505 Jennings Ave
505 Jennings Avenue, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
505 Jennings Ave Available 08/21/20 - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with all electric appliances, fully fenced yard, and carport. *All pets are part of the application process and subject to the homeowner's approval. (RLNE5880287)
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.
Cherry Hill
4131 Leslie Lane
4131 Leslie Lane, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1997 sqft
Four bedroom Ranch home with large tiled sunroom, fully fenced rear yard and single car garage. All bedrooms have built in closets except one. Open living/dining area, cute klitchen, large laundry room with washer and dryer connections.
5113 East 11th Street - 1
5113 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1077 sqft
Beautifully remodeled townhouse close to TAFB. This 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom home features tile and luxury vinyl flooring throughout, marble counter tops, over sized 1 car garage, private fence backyard and many other upgrades.
120 Parker Village Circle
120 Parker Village Circle, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1149 sqft
Cute town home, convenient to TAFB and Tyndall Parkway just off S. Cherry St. Home features tile throughout, laundry room, pantry, fenced back yard and 2 large bedrooms upstairs with full bath + half bath downstairs. End unit.