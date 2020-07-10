/
apartments with washer dryer
17 Apartments for rent in Niceville, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
1501 N Partin Dr. #202
1501 North Partin Drive, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1501 N Partin Dr. #202 Available 08/21/20 Popular Oaks of Niceville - Beautifully planned 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium with a sparkling community pool. All kitchen appliances are included including a stacked full size washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
518 Juniper Avenue
518 Juniper Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1281 sqft
518 Juniper Avenue Available 06/12/20 Central Niceville - (No showings until 4/2/2020, please.) This 3 bedroom 2 bath home welcomes all with being pet friendly and hugh yard perfect for family and entertaining.
1 Unit Available
706 29Th Street
706 29th Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1048 sqft
Available NOW!! 3BD/2BA this home has fresh paint, all new stainless steel appliances, new tubs, new toilets , and is centrally located in the heart of Niceville. Washer and Dryer on site. Lawncare is included with this rental.
Results within 1 mile of Niceville
1 Unit Available
17 Marina Cove Dr
17 Marina Cove Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1617 sqft
Beautiful townhouse on the bay with a views from multiple rooms. Large screened porch, vaulted ceilings and two decks. Walk to marina and to Li Schooners for dining and boat storage. This townhouse is turkey furnished and all furnishings must stay.
Results within 5 miles of Niceville
1 Unit Available
1343 Treasure Cove
1343 Treasure Cove, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1534 sqft
1343 Treasure Cove Available 08/12/20 Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay. - Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay just minutes to the Mid Bay Bridge and Destin Beaches.
Results within 10 miles of Niceville
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,309
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
14 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,302
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
13 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.
28 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
126 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
1 Unit Available
44 St. Croix Court
44 St Croix Court, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1866 sqft
44 St.
1 Unit Available
102 Tuscany Dr
102 Tuscany Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1398 sqft
Tuscany - Property Id: 315281 GREAT HOME AT A GREAT PRICE! This superbly well-maintened 2 bedroom/ 2 baths home in the private gated community of Tuscany is the deal of a lifetime! With tons of upgrades and improvements in the past two years this
1 Unit Available
4678 Windstarr Dr
4678 Windstarr Drive, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4678 Windstarr Dr in Destin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4200 Jade Loop Diamond Lakes Subdivision
4200 Jade Loop, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1631 sqft
4200 Jade Loop Diamond Lakes Subdivision Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom-2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage Located in Diamond Lakes in Destin! - 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage in Destin.
1 Unit Available
122 Seascape Drive
122 Seascape Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1175 sqft
Beautiful 16th floor 2/2 Condo at Ariel Dunes II in Miramar Beach. 12 month lease - Unfurnished. Live like you are on vacation everyday! Beautiful pools and amenities, close to restaurants, shopping, and EASY access to the BEACH.
1 Unit Available
311 Wimico Circle
311 Wimico Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2261 sqft
Lakefront home in Emerald Lakes. Master is on first floor and overlooks lake. Separate living/dining areas with eat-in kitchen. Hardwood flooring in living room, kitchen and dining room. Convenient to restaurants, shopping and the beach.
1 Unit Available
93 Pritchard Rd
93 Pritchard Road, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1552 sqft
This adorable cottage located in Miramar Beach Florida. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with new toilets, lighting, sinks and appliances. The home features tile in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283
4100 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1015 sqft
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with carpet & linoleum flooring. Private balcony with large outside storage closet.