/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 AM
22 Apartments for rent in Callaway, FL with pool
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Woods
8111 Heritage Woods Ln
8111 Heritage Woods Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
8111 Heritage Woods Ln Available 07/31/20 - Split bedroom plan with formal dining room and living room. Ceramic tile kitchen and adjoining family room with fireplace with access to large covered patio.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Walk
338 Michele Drive
338 Michele Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1881 sqft
- Home is located on a Cul-de-Sac. Located close to schools, Tyndall AFB, and shopping.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Front
5816 Bay Front Drive
5816 Bay Front Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
5816 Bay Front Drive Available 07/31/20 - This waterfront home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a fireplace, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, covered patio area, 2 car garage, and an in ground
Results within 1 mile of Callaway
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5014 Hickory Street
5014 Hickory Street, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1226 sqft
Long Term 2 bedroom with loft could be an office or a small bedroom as well. HOA paid by Owner. Pool available for tenants. New Stainless appliances. Furnished but can be unfurnished. Photos say it all. Call agent to view.
Results within 5 miles of Callaway
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd
3474 Cherry Ridge Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st -Beautiful home located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA - Available August 1st -Beautiful home in The Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA, formal
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3203 Azalea Circle
3203 Azalea Circle, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
- Home has open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and new carpeting. Backyard has screened in porch & privacy fenced. Located across from the community pool! Lawn maintenance for front yard only is included.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
4007 Oak Forest
4007 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
- Beautiful 3/2 home in the Riverside Subdivision. Close to schools, shopping. Open floor plan with all wood floors. Community pool available. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders* This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3077 Meadow St.
3077 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
-- - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Hammocks, maintenance free living in a great area of Lynn Haven. Enjoy the pool and all the amenities of the Hammocks.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
3009 Hawthorne Place Available 07/17/20 - This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301
324 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
664 sqft
Third Floor Bay Front Cove Harbor Condo. One bedroom condo with views! Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Community pool, boat dock, beach and awning areas. Stack-able washer and dryer. Sorry no pets.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3917 Indian Springs Road
3917 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2546 sqft
LOTS of SPACE in this beautiful 4 bedroom home in Riverside, a great planned community with beautiful trees, sidewalks and a cool lay-out that has all of the homes facing a green space area so you can sit on your front porch and speak to the
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bunkers Cove
240 Harmon Avenue, 211
240 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1001 Baldwin Rowe Circle 1001
1001 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
1001 Baldwin Rowe Cir - Baldwin Rowe townhome in a beautifully landscaped gated community. Two story with the master on the main living level. Views to the lake. It has two separate heat pumps, one upstairs and one downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Callaway
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271
5505 Sun Harbor Rd, Panama City, FL
Studio
$950
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271 - Waterfront efficiency condo overlooking Sun Harbor Marina. This is a great location, convenient to Panama City and the beaches. Close to Port of Panama City, FSU and Gulf Coast State College.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Fedora DR.
30 Fedora Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2942 sqft
- Welcome home to relax in beautiful Fanning Bayou ! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath is located in a master planned community spanning over 700 acres, Fanning Bayou is a natural and secluded setting surrounded by conservational habitat, yet within
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
111 Shoreview Dr
111 Shoreview Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Beautiful/immaculate 2000sq.ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Mill Bayou subdivision, built in 2015. This home offers a wide open floor plan with plenty of natural light. The house has both a covered front and back porch, as well as a fenced yard.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 Marina Bay #409
1600 Marina Bay Dr, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1975 sqft
- WATERFRONT AT MARINA BAY CONDO 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHS - Panoramic views of North Bay abound from this 4th floor unit! Almost every room has floor-to-ceiling views of the Bay, from the master bedroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, and additional
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Redfish Way
111 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay Haven Charter Academy and the
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
113 Redfish Way
113 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1835 sqft
This beautiful 2017 home is move-in ready. Featuring an open floor plan, an abundance of natural light, LVP floors, arched doorways, trey ceilings, and more. The kitchen is spacious with subway backsplash, granite counters, an island and pantry.