Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:59 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Upper Grand Lagoon offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Gulf Coast Highway
8108 Annabella's Court
8108 Annabellas Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
For rent! 2 BR|2.5 BA Town Home - Gated Community with Pool! - For rent! 2 BR|2.5 BA town home located in the gated community of Annabella's with a community pool. The town home has an open floor plan with all living space downstairs.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4301 Bay Point Road
4301 Bay Point Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom 2 bath Bay Point Golf Villa over looking the golf course.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
2131 Sterling Cove Boulevard
2131 Sterling Cove Boulevard, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
Amazing 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom house in Panama City Beach. Don't wait and miss this opportunity! This move-in ready townhouse in a gated community is just minutes from the world's most beautiful beaches.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4301 BAY POINT RD 476 - 1
4301 Bay Point Rd 476, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom 2 bath Bay Point Golf Villa over looking the golf course.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
11 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
12 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
7 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:24 PM
10 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Bunkers Cove
809 Cherry St. #7
809 Cherry St, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
- Newly refurbished upstairs 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in the historic district of The Cove. Original refinished real wood parquet and tile floors throughout . Galley style kitchen with stainless refrigerator and built in microwave.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Bunkers Cove
807 Cherry St. #2
807 Cherry Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
- Newly refurbished downstairs 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in the historic district of The Cove. Original refinished real wood parquet and tile floors throughout . Galley style kitchen with stainless refrigerator and built in microwave.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/27/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Addition
803 E 10th Ct. Unit A
803 East 10th Court, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
-- - Spacious, well kept home, convenient to Bay Medical Center, shopping, and dining. This home is a 1 bedroom 1 bath with a , perfect for lounging, and an open kitchen, great for entertaining.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Delwood Estates
1025 W. 19th Street #28B
1025 19th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1269 sqft
1025 W. 19th Street #28B Available 09/22/20 - Centrally located townhome in Delwood Estate featuring a community pool and tennis courts.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar's Crossing
1812 Everitt Avenue
1812 Everitt Avenue, Cedar Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Cedar's Crossing 3 Bedroom brick front home with 2 full bathrooms. The living room features raised ceilings and fireplace and opens to the dining and kitchen area.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301
324 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
664 sqft
Third Floor Bay Front Cove Harbor Condo. One bedroom condo with views! Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Community pool, boat dock, beach and awning areas. Stack-able washer and dryer. Sorry no pets.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3602 Bay Tree Rd
3602 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2228 sqft
Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. - Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. Formal living, dining, and family rooms; kitchen with new granite counters and new stainless appliances, breakfast area.
Results within 10 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1172 sqft
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
15 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,489
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1401 sqft
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Jan Dr S
217 South Jan Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
10 Minutes to TAFB - 3/1 with Fenced Yard! - For rent. Located just 10 minutes from Tyndall Air Force base, the home is perfect for military personnel. It has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms with vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
17670 Front Beach Rd, H-7
17670 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
616 sqft
17670 Front Beach Rd, H-7 - South Wind Condo Available 08/01/20 For rent! Beautifully Furnished 1 BR, 1 BA - Short Walk to Beach! - Just steps to the World's Most Beautiful Beaches with Gulf views from the balcony! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath Southwind

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
7124 Chipewa Street
7124 Chipewa Street, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1613 sqft
- This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, eat in kitchen features a breakfast bar, laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet, master bath features a double sink vanity.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
1412 Thurso Road
1412 Tharso Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2558 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
7246 Boat Race Road
7246 Boat Race Road, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2840 sqft
- Custom built waterfront home located in Callaway. Living room features an electric fireplace, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar and an island, formal dining room, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Upper Grand Lagoon offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Upper Grand Lagoon. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Upper Grand Lagoon can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

