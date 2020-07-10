/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
26 Apartments for rent in Panama City, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Addition
803 E 10th Ct. Unit A
803 East 10th Court, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
-- - Spacious, well kept home, convenient to Bay Medical Center, shopping, and dining. This home is a 1 bedroom 1 bath with a , perfect for lounging, and an open kitchen, great for entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Northside Estates
1206 Stephen Drive
1206 Stephen Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1184 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 full bath home in the heart of town. Small, fenced in backyard. Master bedroom is located downstairs with access to the patio and backyard. The upstairs bedroom has a full bath. Washer and dryer room off the kitchen.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301
324 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
664 sqft
Third Floor Bay Front Cove Harbor Condo. One bedroom condo with views! Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Community pool, boat dock, beach and awning areas. Stack-able washer and dryer. Sorry no pets.
Results within 1 mile of Panama City
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4551 # B Cedar St.
4551 Cedar St, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
- 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhouse close to Tyndall AFB. Washer and dryer in unit. Lawn care and trash included in rent. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/27/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar's Crossing
1812 Everitt Avenue
1812 Everitt Avenue, Cedar Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Cedar's Crossing 3 Bedroom brick front home with 2 full bathrooms. The living room features raised ceilings and fireplace and opens to the dining and kitchen area.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6121 Riverbrooke Drive
6121 Riverbrooke Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2170 sqft
For rent! Unfurnished 4 BR|2.5 BA in the heart of Panama City! - For rent! The Flora is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2,170 spacious square feet throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3602 Bay Tree Rd
3602 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2228 sqft
Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. - Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. Formal living, dining, and family rooms; kitchen with new granite counters and new stainless appliances, breakfast area.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3702 B 11th St
3702 E 11th St, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
- 2/1 Apartment near Rutherford High School and convenient to Tyndall AFB. Washer and Dryer are in unit. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Results within 5 miles of Panama City
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gulf Coast Highway
8108 Annabella's Court
8108 Annabellas Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
For rent! 2 BR|2.5 BA Town Home - Gated Community with Pool! - For rent! 2 BR|2.5 BA town home located in the gated community of Annabella's with a community pool. The town home has an open floor plan with all living space downstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Callaway Point
7105 Mayo Circle
7105 Mayo Circle, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2300 sqft
- Single family home located in Callaway Point, close to schools, shopping, and Tyndall AFB. This home features cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, breakfast nook with bay windows and a center island.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
1412 Thurso Road
1412 Tharso Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2558 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1200 West Street
1200 West Street, Parker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2016 sqft
1200 West Street Available 07/14/20 - *1/2 off deposit for active military* Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Walk
338 Michele Drive
338 Michele Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1881 sqft
- Home is located on a Cul-de-Sac. Located close to schools, Tyndall AFB, and shopping.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Morris Manor Estates
603 David Avenue
603 David Avenue, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
- This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Living room features a fireplace, dining room has french doors leading out into the covered back patio. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3928 E 9th St
3928 East 9th Street, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1890 sqft
Nice Rent To Own - Lease Option - Seller Financing - Property Id: 218369 NICELY REMODELED LARGE LARGE 2512 SF under AC HOME DESIRABLE Location in Panama City Florida. Rent To Own - ANY CREDIT IS OK... WITH DOWN PAYMENT REQUIRED...
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7246 Boat Race Road
7246 Boat Race Road, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2840 sqft
- Custom built waterfront home located in Callaway. Living room features an electric fireplace, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar and an island, formal dining room, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
4512 Carla Lane - Lot U
4512 Carla Lane, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath newer double wide in Lynn Haven. Washer and dryer included. This home is ready for move in. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Lake
706 J J Drive
706 J J Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1360 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* *1/2 off first month's rent* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to TAFB, shopping, and dining. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection.
Similar Pages
Panama City 1 BedroomsPanama City 1 BedroomsPanama City 2 BedroomsPanama City 2 BedroomsPanama City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPanama City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPanama City 3 BedroomsPanama City 3 BedroomsPanama City Apartments with Balcony
Panama City Apartments with BalconyPanama City Apartments with GaragePanama City Apartments with GaragePanama City Apartments with GymPanama City Apartments with GymPanama City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPanama City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPanama City Apartments with ParkingPanama City Apartments with Parking