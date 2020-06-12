/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Callaway, FL
Last updated June 12
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
265 Callaway Chase LN
265 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath near TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. One car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shadow Bay
1 Unit Available
7559 Shadow Bay Dr
7559 Shadow Bay Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1356 sqft
- 3/2 Single Family Home convenient to Tyndall AFB. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shadow Bay
1 Unit Available
7707 Shadow Bay Dr.
7707 Shadow Bay Drive, Callaway, FL
7707 Shadow Bay Dr. Available 06/20/20 -- - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath well-maintained home located in the much desired comminity of Shadow Bay in Callaway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Lake
1 Unit Available
6706 Fox Lake Dr.
6706 Fox Lake Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1404 sqft
6706 Fox Lake Drive-Beautiful home in great neighborhood! Newly renovated, home is full of light featuring vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen, master suite with walk-in closet. laundry area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
132 S. Comet Ave
132 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1315 sqft
132 S. Comet Ave Available 07/01/20 - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Tyndall AFB. House sits on a large lot . All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brittany Woods Park
1 Unit Available
111 Abigail Lane
111 Abigail Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1188 sqft
111 Abigail Lane Available 06/26/20 - This home is located in Callaway on a cul-de-sac in the Brittany Woods Park subdivision. This home features high ceilings and a kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Callaway Point
1 Unit Available
6903 Ross Dr
6903 Ross Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1795 sqft
6903 Ross Dr - 3 BR/2BA home. Beautiful kitchen. All high end stainless steel appliances. Gas stove for the chef. Granite counters in kitchen. Fire place is not to be used. Metal roof. 2 car garage. Sprinkler system has a separate meter.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Heritage Woods
1 Unit Available
8111 Heritage Woods Lane
8111 Heritage Woods Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Split bedroom plan with formal dining room and living room. Ceramic tile kitchen and adjoining family room with fireplace with access to large covered patio. Master bedroom 20x12 with walk in closet, whirlpool tub and double vanity in master bath.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Callaway Point
1 Unit Available
7105 Mayo Circle
7105 Mayo Circle, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2300 sqft
Single family home located in Callaway Point, close to schools, shopping, and Tyndall AFB. This home features cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, breakfast nook with bay windows and a center island.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Callaway Point
1 Unit Available
7317 Rodgers Drive
7317 Rodgers Drive, Callaway, FL
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home is located in Callaway Point and situated on a corner lot with a large circular driveway and oversized 2.5-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Brittany Woods Park
1 Unit Available
131 Byrd Drive
131 Byrd Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1651 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in Brittany Woods subdivision with no through traffic. Features an open floor plan, kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pine Crest
1 Unit Available
6511 Enzor Street
6511 Enzor Street, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, open patio in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.*No Pets*
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bay Front
1 Unit Available
5816 Bay Front Drive
5816 Bay Front Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
This waterfront home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a fireplace, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, covered patio area, 2 car garage, and an in ground pool.*Pool service included**No Pets*
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East Bay Park
1 Unit Available
1008 S Comet Avenue
1008 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1964 sqft
*1/2 off first months rent for active military*This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near TAFB. Large living room/dining room combination that opens into the great room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Callaway Forest
1 Unit Available
7786 Betty Louise Drive
7786 Betty Louise Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1076 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, eat in kitchen with bay windows, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch and a 1 Car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6302 Lake Drive
6302 Lake Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
This home is centrally located near TAFB, shopping, & dining. The living room features a corner fireplace and french doors leading out to the backyard. Laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection and a double car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Fox Lake
1 Unit Available
706 J J Drive
706 J J Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to TAFB, shopping, and dining. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Open patio and a 2 car garage.*No Pets*
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Oak Lane Phase One
1 Unit Available
149 Big Oak Lane
149 Big Oak Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
Beautiful brand rand new modular home for lease. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a split bedroom plan. Central heat and air, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and washer and dryer hook ups. Ready for you and your family to move into today!
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
East Bay Park
1 Unit Available
1143 S Katherine Avenue
1143 South Katherine Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
This split bedroom home features a great room with cathedral ceilings, an eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, separate dining room. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Master bedroom has double vanities, walk in closet, and a door leading to a patio.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
227 Callaway Chase Lane
227 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane.Close to TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
319 S Berthe Ave
319 South Berthe Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
-- - Very nice newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house close to Tyndall AFB, shopping, dining and the best schools. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Arlington Drive
120 Arlington Drive, Springfield, FL
Beautifully Renovated Home on Lake Martin - Tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home sits on a large lot and offers unobstructed views of Lake Martin. The oversized master features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and double vanity.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5304 Alexander Lane
5304 Alexander Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
- Beautiful newly built 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a desired cul-de-sac community of Parker Pines in Parker, This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most