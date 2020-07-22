Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM

247 Apartments for rent in Cabana Colony, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cabana Colony apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3831 Catalina Dr
3831 Catalina Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1374 sqft
Renovated Single Family in the Heart of PBG - Property Id: 304681 Amazing single family home with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with center island. Updated fixtures throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3329 Grove Road
3329 Grove Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Totally remodeled and painted, beautiful Italian porcelain tiles throughout the house , brand new kitchen cabinets and granite tops, stainless steel appliances. In the heart of palm beach gardens, no HOA, minutes to mall and high way.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
12394 Alternate A1a
12394 Alternate A1a, Cabana Colony, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom plus a den!!! unit in Palm Beach Gardens. Great location, near Gardens mall, close to shopping, the unit is one of the few with a washer and dryer. Nice heated pool, assigned parking.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3737 Gull Road
3737 Gull Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3/2 close to Gardens Mall, beaches, shopping and I95. Corner lot with fenced backyard is on a quiet street. Kitchen has granite counters, an island and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated.
Results within 1 mile of Cabana Colony
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
21 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,643
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,541
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
29 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11019 Legacy Lane
11019 Legacy Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1309 sqft
Resort living at its finest. Located in the heart of desirable Palm Beach Gardens. Meticulously- maintained community w/pool, spa, gym, tennis, conference rm, & clubhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4519 Cadiz Circle
4519 Cadiz Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2180 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/3BA/Den townhome in the exclusive community of Paloma. This unit offers an open kitchen and great room layout, granite and stainless appliances. Downstairs bonus room & bath, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2725 Anzio Court
2725 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Water views from every room. Slate Stainless Appliances in Kitchen. Wood Blinds and Fans in every bedrom. 3/2 second floor apartment with split layout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2806 Veronia Drive
2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1564 sqft
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3022 Alcazar Place
3022 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
820 sqft
This is one of the most beautifully remodeled and decorated units in San Matera. All brand new SS appliances, granite counter tops, and top of the line laminate flooring throughout this stunning unit.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1887 Juno Road
1887 Juno Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Quiet, Clean & Peaceful 6-Unit Apartment Bldg Walking Distance To Juno Intracoastal Park! Perfectly located between Singer Island & PB Gardens. Less than a mile north of PGA Blvd & east of the ICW bridge.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3018 Alcazar Place
3018 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1395 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Annual or seasonal rent. Newly remodeled. PORCELAIN THOUGH OUT THE HOUSE. BEAUTIFULL FURNISHED 3/2, WITH 2 large walk in closets.Construction will take place but wont be long.

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
872 Taft Court
872 Taft Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2307 sqft
Pristine 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home with an Enclosed Courtyard Plus Master Bedroom Bonus Room. Newer AC Units, Freshly Painted & Brand New Carpet. Open Kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Rooms + Upstairs Office/Loft Area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11039 Legacy Boulevard
11039 Legacy Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage and lake view. Lots of natural light, all tile floors & upgrades. Fantastic location near highways, schools, Gardens Mall and shopping. Walk to Legacy Place shops and dining.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4655 Cadiz Cir
4655 Cadiz Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spectacular gated, well maintained secured community in heart of PBG 2 story town-home with feels of Single family, Corner unit with big private backyard . Tons of storage in kitchen with Granite Counter and SS appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2489 San Pietro Circle
2489 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Spacious Capri model end unit with 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring on stairs. Porcelain tile in main living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops & island. Resort style clubhouse, pool & spa.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cabana Colony, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cabana Colony apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

