65 Apartments for rent in Cabana Colony, FL with hardwood floors

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3831 Catalina Dr
3831 Catalina Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1374 sqft
Renovated Single Family in the Heart of PBG - Property Id: 304681 Amazing single family home with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with center island. Updated fixtures throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Cabana Colony
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
400 Uno Lago Drive
400 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1446 sqft
Enjoy Florida Living at its finest in this Tropical Paradise! Spectacular 4th floor unit overlooking the lake! Freshly Painted, Tile & Wood Flooring, Granite Counters & Custom Cabinets! Gated Community has 2 pools, w/jacuzzi tubs, fitness center &

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4655 Cadiz Cir
4655 Cadiz Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spectacular gated, well maintained secured community in heart of PBG 2 story town-home with feels of Single family, Corner unit with big private backyard . Tons of storage in kitchen with Granite Counter and SS appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2489 San Pietro Circle
2489 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Spacious Capri model end unit with 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring on stairs. Porcelain tile in main living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops & island. Resort style clubhouse, pool & spa.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2973 Frenchmans Passage
2973 Frenchmans Pse, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2525 sqft
Located in prime location, close to everything, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.1, baths, 2 car garage pool home on an private oversized lot on a cul-de-sac of beautiful gated community of Frenchman's Landing.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Cabana Colony
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
32 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,596
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
78 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1605 S Us Highway 1
1605 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo Just Minutes from the Beach - Property Id: 313287 This newly renovated two bed two bath condo is your ideal beach house destination during your stay in Jupiter Fl.

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2503 sqft
Truly Magnificent!! Oceanfront Living at it's Finest!! This Totally and Impeccably Renovated unit is available for off season 2020 and the 2021 season..

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2379 Treasure Isle Drive
2379 Treasure Isle Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1514 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Incredible opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom 3 Bath Townhome ideally located just off intracoastal in charming & gated boating community ''MARINERS COVE''.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
PGA National
631 Club Ridge Dr
631 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
900 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Condo - Private Balcony - Property Id: 310862 Rent Includes Basic Cable and Internet. Move in with Deposit and 1st Month Best property in Brevard - Great place to live and flourish.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
115 San Remo Drive
115 San Remo Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1777 sqft
A rare opportunity to lease a single family pool home in the quaint community of Tuscany in Abacoa.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
8576 Sunset Drive
8576 Sunset Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Great location in Palm Beach Gardens just off Northlake Blvd. Light and bright with wood flooring and tile through out. Three bed, two bathrooms, separate laundry room, with newer appliances including washer and dryer. Large fenced private yard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
13345 Cross Pointe Drive
13345 Crosspointe Dr, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1748 sqft
Lovely furnished updated 3/2 home in Eastpointe. Open floor plan with European kitchen with lake views. Wood floors throughout. Golf cart included! Come live the Eastpointe lifestyle and enjoy 2 golf courses, club house and tennis.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11016 Legacy Drive
11016 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL AVAILABLE FROM MAY 25TH 2020 TO OCTOBER 31ST, 2020,FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM IN THE RESIDENCES AT LEGACY PLACE. THIS FIRST FLOOR CONDO HAS MANY UPGRADES INCLUDING WOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. BRAND NEW LG FULL SIZED WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
13800 Crosspointe Court
13800 Crosspointe Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1519 sqft
Come enjoy this slice of paradise in the popular Eastpointe Golfing Community! The property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, providing additional privacy.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury Place
603 Dakota Drive
603 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1822 sqft
Come see this exceptional townhome for Rent in the heart of Jupiter with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage. painted with neutral colors, beautiful hardwood flooring on the second floor and crown molding thru-out.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Newhaven at Abacoa
118 Sweet Bay Circle
118 Sweet Bay Circle, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2595 sqft
Beautiful DiVosta built home in the heart of New Haven at Abacoa. The southern facing front patio overlooks a beautifully landscaped courtyard and is directly across from the community pool and clubhouse.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge at Abacoa
151 Waterford Drive
151 Waterford Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Come live in the CBS Divosta townhome in the beautiful community of Cambridge At Abacoa.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cabana Colony, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cabana Colony renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

