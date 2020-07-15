Apartment List
312 Apartments for rent in Cabana Colony, FL with balconies

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3737 Gull Road
3737 Gull Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3/2 close to Gardens Mall, beaches, shopping and I95. Corner lot with fenced backyard is on a quiet street. Kitchen has granite counters, an island and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
12386 Alternate A1a
12386 Alternate A1a, Cabana Colony, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1023 sqft
Bright corner unit condo with screened-in patio. Good space and plenty of storage. Close to everything in Palm Beach Gardens including shopping, dining and entertainment. Short walk to the pool and quick drive to the beach, 95, Turnpike and more.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3831 Catalina Dr
3831 Catalina Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1374 sqft
Renovated Single Family in the Heart of PBG - Property Id: 304681 Amazing single family home with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with center island. Updated fixtures throughout.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
20 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
26 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
404 Miramar Lane
404 Miramar Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1496 sqft
A beautifully newly renovated Townhome featuring 2 master bedrooms upstairs plus separate den/office/bedroom downstairs. Neutral colors, new appliances and all new flooring and bathrooms. New Mansard Roof (2000).

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1887 Juno Road
1887 Juno Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Quiet, Clean & Peaceful 6-Unit Apartment Bldg Walking Distance To Juno Intracoastal Park! Perfectly located between Singer Island & PB Gardens. Less than a mile north of PGA Blvd & east of the ICW bridge.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3018 Alcazar Place
3018 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1395 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Annual or seasonal rent. Newly remodeled. PORCELAIN THOUGH OUT THE HOUSE. BEAUTIFULL FURNISHED 3/2, WITH 2 large walk in closets.Construction will take place but wont be long.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1883 Dillone Lane
1883 Dillone Lane, Juno Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
RARE FIND! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Light and Bright renovated, very clean Two Bedrooms and one Bathroom.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2727 Anzio Court
2727 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Live in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. This third floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has an open kitchen, dining and living area with very spacious bedrooms. There is a screened balcony and amenities include a resort style pool & gym.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2801 Sarento Place
2801 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1444 sqft
Resort style community in Palm Beach Gardens. Less than a 1-mile from Gardens Mall, Downtown at The Gardens, I 95 and Whole Foods. This unit is only steps from the resort pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna, gym, and tennis.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11039 Legacy Boulevard
11039 Legacy Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage and lake view. Lots of natural light, all tile floors & upgrades. Fantastic location near highways, schools, Gardens Mall and shopping. Walk to Legacy Place shops and dining.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
651 Hudson Bay Drive
651 Hudson Bay Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1513 sqft
Perfect Location, Fully Renovated, Single Level 2Bed/2Bath Pool Home with Stunning Lake Views. Open Modern Kitchen with Quartz Countertops & Stainless-Steel Appliances. Separate Living Room & Open Dining Area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
872 Taft Court
872 Taft Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2307 sqft
Pristine 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home with an Enclosed Courtyard Plus Master Bedroom Bonus Room. Newer AC Units, Freshly Painted & Brand New Carpet. Open Kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Rooms + Upstairs Office/Loft Area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3023 Alcazar Place
3023 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1058 sqft
Great corner unit 2 bedroom 1 bath in very good condition. Lots of natural light. Unit is fully furnished.Great location and great community. Close to the shopping mall, Palm Beach Gardens Downtown with lots of restaurants and bars.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
66 Stoney Drive
66 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2232 sqft
Property Available Now for Short term rental only. Beautiful furnished and turnkey 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home in the gated community of Evergrene located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
134 Evergrene Parkway
134 Evergrene Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1478 sqft
Sun-Filled, Turnkey, Impeccably Furnished. Highly Desirable Corner 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Town Home, with an Inviting Front Porch Entry. Large Open Kitchen Includes; Premium Appliances, Hi-Mac Corian Countertops, Breakfast Area & Tons of Cabinet Space.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5065 Dulce Court
5065 Dulce Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2576 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 32 car garage town home is located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens in a private, gated enclave. Furnished or unfurnished. Paloma offers a club house and community pool.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Maheu
12046 Prosperity Farms Road
12046 Prosperity Farms Road, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1855 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated 4 Bed/3 Bath Home Surrounded By Huge Oak Trees with a Long Water View Lagoon W/Ocean Access. Fully Furnished for your comfort.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2973 Frenchmans Passage
2973 Frenchmans Pse, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2525 sqft
Located in prime location, close to everything, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.1, baths, 2 car garage pool home on an private oversized lot on a cul-de-sac of beautiful gated community of Frenchman's Landing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Cabana Colony, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cabana Colony renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

