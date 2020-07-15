Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

171 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cabana Colony, FL

Finding an apartment in Cabana Colony that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3737 Gull Road
3737 Gull Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3/2 close to Gardens Mall, beaches, shopping and I95. Corner lot with fenced backyard is on a quiet street. Kitchen has granite counters, an island and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3831 Catalina Dr
3831 Catalina Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1374 sqft
Renovated Single Family in the Heart of PBG - Property Id: 304681 Amazing single family home with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with center island. Updated fixtures throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Cabana Colony
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,736
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
20 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1887 Juno Road
1887 Juno Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Quiet, Clean & Peaceful 6-Unit Apartment Bldg Walking Distance To Juno Intracoastal Park! Perfectly located between Singer Island & PB Gardens. Less than a mile north of PGA Blvd & east of the ICW bridge.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Pkwy
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in Palm Beach Gardens

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
2729 Anzio Ct
2729 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
Perfect location 1 bedroom 1 bath. Close to everything Palm Beach Gardens has to offer!

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
3021 Alcazar Place
3021 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
3021 Alcazar Place Apt #208, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 05/22/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
2803 Sarento Place
2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11011 Legacy Lane, Unit 301
11011 Legacy Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
846 sqft
All amenities included with rent: • 24-Hour Fitness Center • Lighted Tennis Courts • Lakeside Pool & Spa • Private Clubhouse • Valet Trash Service • Children's “Tot Lot” • Business Center (WiFi) • Building Insurance • Common Area Lighting &

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11000 Legacy Place - 12-304
11000 Legacy Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
846 sqft
Very nice, 846 sq. ft. 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with a balcony in Legacy Place. Right in the middle of Palm Beach Gardens, close to Downtown and Gardens Mall, with easy access to I-95 and Palm Beach State.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2023 S Suzanne Circle
2023 South Suzanne Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
$1,000
900 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Adorable studio in tri-plex available for unfurnished annual, rental. Great Locaation- PGA Shops & Restaurants, PGA Golf Course, Roger Dean Staduim, Scripps, FAU, Both FPL Offices, Palm Beach University, Beach just a mile away.
Results within 5 miles of Cabana Colony
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
25 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
36 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
75 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
33 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
19 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cabana Colony, FL

Finding an apartment in Cabana Colony that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

