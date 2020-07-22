Apartment List
/
FL
/
cabana colony
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM

223 Apartments for rent in Cabana Colony, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Cabana Colony means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
12386 Alternate A1a
12386 Alternate A1a, Cabana Colony, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1023 sqft
Bright corner unit condo with screened-in patio. Good space and plenty of storage. Close to everything in Palm Beach Gardens including shopping, dining and entertainment. Short walk to the pool and quick drive to the beach, 95, Turnpike and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
12394 Alternate A1a
12394 Alternate A1a, Cabana Colony, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom plus a den!!! unit in Palm Beach Gardens. Great location, near Gardens mall, close to shopping, the unit is one of the few with a washer and dryer. Nice heated pool, assigned parking.
Results within 1 mile of Cabana Colony
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
21 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,643
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,541
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
29 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11019 Legacy Lane
11019 Legacy Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1309 sqft
Resort living at its finest. Located in the heart of desirable Palm Beach Gardens. Meticulously- maintained community w/pool, spa, gym, tennis, conference rm, & clubhouse.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2804 Sarento Place
2804 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Cannes Model. Great Location Next To Pool, Gym and Clubhouse. Amenities include Olympic size swimming pool, gym and tennis courts.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
4519 Cadiz Circle
4519 Cadiz Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2180 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/3BA/Den townhome in the exclusive community of Paloma. This unit offers an open kitchen and great room layout, granite and stainless appliances. Downstairs bonus room & bath, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2725 Anzio Court
2725 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Water views from every room. Slate Stainless Appliances in Kitchen. Wood Blinds and Fans in every bedrom. 3/2 second floor apartment with split layout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2806 Veronia Drive
2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1564 sqft
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
3022 Alcazar Place
3022 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
820 sqft
This is one of the most beautifully remodeled and decorated units in San Matera. All brand new SS appliances, granite counter tops, and top of the line laminate flooring throughout this stunning unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway
3610 Gardens Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move right in! 10 ft. ceilings, whirlpool in master bath. Luxurious condo lifestyle.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
3020 Alcazar Place
3020 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1395 sqft
Super-convenient location,across the road from Palm Beach Gardens Shopping Mall, close to Downtown and Midtown of Palm Beach Gardens.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2727 Anzio Court
2727 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Live in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. This third floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has an open kitchen, dining and living area with very spacious bedrooms. There is a screened balcony and amenities include a resort style pool & gym.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11039 Legacy Boulevard
11039 Legacy Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage and lake view. Lots of natural light, all tile floors & upgrades. Fantastic location near highways, schools, Gardens Mall and shopping. Walk to Legacy Place shops and dining.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:54 PM
1 Unit Available
3021 Alcazar Place
3021 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
3021 Alcazar Place Apt #208, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 05/22/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 08:54 PM
1 Unit Available
2803 Sarento Place
2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2489 San Pietro Circle
2489 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Spacious Capri model end unit with 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring on stairs. Porcelain tile in main living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops & island. Resort style clubhouse, pool & spa.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
3023 Alcazar Place
3023 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1058 sqft
Great corner unit 2 bedroom 1 bath in very good condition. Lots of natural light. Unit is fully furnished.Great location and great community. Close to the shopping mall, Palm Beach Gardens Downtown with lots of restaurants and bars.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Cabana Colony, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Cabana Colony means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Cabana Colony could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Wellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLJuno Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLLake Park, FLPalm Beach, FLJupiter Farms, FL
Tequesta, FLThe Acreage, FLWestgate, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLHobe Sound, FLGreenacres, FLPalm Springs, FLLake Worth, FLAtlantis, FLLantana, FLPort Salerno, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University