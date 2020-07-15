Apartment List
/
FL
/
cabana colony
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM

127 Apartments for rent in Cabana Colony, FL with garages

Cabana Colony apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3831 Catalina Dr
3831 Catalina Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1374 sqft
Renovated Single Family in the Heart of PBG - Property Id: 304681 Amazing single family home with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with center island. Updated fixtures throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Cabana Colony
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,736
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
19 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11039 Legacy Boulevard
11039 Legacy Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage and lake view. Lots of natural light, all tile floors & upgrades. Fantastic location near highways, schools, Gardens Mall and shopping. Walk to Legacy Place shops and dining.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4655 Cadiz Cir
4655 Cadiz Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spectacular gated, well maintained secured community in heart of PBG 2 story town-home with feels of Single family, Corner unit with big private backyard . Tons of storage in kitchen with Granite Counter and SS appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2489 San Pietro Circle
2489 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Spacious Capri model end unit with 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring on stairs. Porcelain tile in main living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops & island. Resort style clubhouse, pool & spa.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
66 Stoney Drive
66 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2232 sqft
Property Available Now for Short term rental only. Beautiful furnished and turnkey 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home in the gated community of Evergrene located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
134 Evergrene Parkway
134 Evergrene Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1478 sqft
Sun-Filled, Turnkey, Impeccably Furnished. Highly Desirable Corner 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Town Home, with an Inviting Front Porch Entry. Large Open Kitchen Includes; Premium Appliances, Hi-Mac Corian Countertops, Breakfast Area & Tons of Cabinet Space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5065 Dulce Court
5065 Dulce Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 32 car garage town home is located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens in a private, gated enclave. Furnished or unfurnished. Paloma offers a club house and community pool.

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
123 Evergrene Parkway
123 Evergrene Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1610 sqft
Sun-Filled & Updated, Desirable 3 Bed, (Master Down), 2.5 Bath Town Home. Open Modern Kitchen has a Separate Breakfast Area Plus Stainless-Steel Appliances & Hi-Mac Corian Counter Tops. Great Room (Separate Living & Dining Room Areas).

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2973 Frenchmans Passage
2973 Frenchmans Pse, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2525 sqft
Located in prime location, close to everything, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.1, baths, 2 car garage pool home on an private oversized lot on a cul-de-sac of beautiful gated community of Frenchman's Landing.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Frenchman's Reserve
530 Les Jardin Drive
530 Les Jardin Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,900
3600 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY Stunning courtyard home with detached guest suite and sweeping golf views in a lush tropical setting.

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2661 Ravella Lane
2661 Ravella Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2096 sqft
Beautiful 3 story town home located in upscale, gated community with gorgeous resort styled amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2806 Veronia Drive
2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Marina Gardens Drive
3 Marinia Gardens Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3141 sqft
3 Story Tuscan Townhouse Fully Furnished 3 Bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 Car Garage with Private Glass Elevator in Gated Community overlooking Soverel Harbour Marina.

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11019 Legacy Lane
11019 Legacy Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1403 sqft
Resort living at its finest. Located in the heart of desirable Palm Beach Gardens. Meticulously- maintained community w/pool, spa, gym, tennis, conference rm, & clubhouse.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2511 San Pietro Circle
2511 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 3-story Townhome desirable & gated Harbour Oaks. Located near Gardens Mall, Highway & beach. Features include 2 master suites on the top floor, office/den or 3rd bethroom on 1st floor, washer and dryer. basic cable and water included.

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4763 Cadiz Circle
4763 Cadiz Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2021 sqft
More Like a Home than a Town Home, Prime Location, Like New, Sunlit Furnished 3 Bed (Plus Loft) 2.5 Bath Town Home with a Screened-In Patio/Lanai, Oversized Fenced-In Backyard & an Extended Paver Patio, Perfect for Entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Cabana Colony
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
25 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
36 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Cabana Colony, FL

Cabana Colony apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Wellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLRiver Park, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University