Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

339 Apartments for rent in Cabana Colony, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Cabana Colony offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
3831 Catalina Dr
3831 Catalina Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1374 sqft
Renovated Single Family in the Heart of PBG - Property Id: 304681 Amazing single family home with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with center island. Updated fixtures throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3329 Grove Road
3329 Grove Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Totally remodeled and painted, beautiful Italian porcelain tiles throughout the house , brand new kitchen cabinets and granite tops, stainless steel appliances. In the heart of palm beach gardens, no HOA, minutes to mall and high way.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
12386 Alternate A1a
12386 Alternate A1a, Cabana Colony, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1023 sqft
Bright corner unit condo with screened-in patio. Good space and plenty of storage. Close to everything in Palm Beach Gardens including shopping, dining and entertainment. Short walk to the pool and quick drive to the beach, 95, Turnpike and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
12394 Alternate A1a
12394 Alternate A1a, Cabana Colony, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom plus a den!!! unit in Palm Beach Gardens. Great location, near Gardens mall, close to shopping, the unit is one of the few with a washer and dryer. Nice heated pool, assigned parking.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3737 Gull Road
3737 Gull Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3/2 close to Gardens Mall, beaches, shopping and I95. Corner lot with fenced backyard is on a quiet street. Kitchen has granite counters, an island and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated.
Results within 1 mile of Cabana Colony
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
20 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,643
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 12:31 PM
22 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,533
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11019 Legacy Lane
11019 Legacy Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1309 sqft
Resort living at its finest. Located in the heart of desirable Palm Beach Gardens. Meticulously- maintained community w/pool, spa, gym, tennis, conference rm, & clubhouse.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2804 Sarento Place
2804 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Cannes Model. Great Location Next To Pool, Gym and Clubhouse. Amenities include Olympic size swimming pool, gym and tennis courts.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4519 Cadiz Circle
4519 Cadiz Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2180 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/3BA/Den townhome in the exclusive community of Paloma. This unit offers an open kitchen and great room layout, granite and stainless appliances. Downstairs bonus room & bath, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2725 Anzio Court
2725 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Water views from every room. Slate Stainless Appliances in Kitchen. Wood Blinds and Fans in every bedrom. 3/2 second floor apartment with split layout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2806 Veronia Drive
2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1564 sqft
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3022 Alcazar Place
3022 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
820 sqft
This is one of the most beautifully remodeled and decorated units in San Matera. All brand new SS appliances, granite counter tops, and top of the line laminate flooring throughout this stunning unit.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
404 Miramar Lane
404 Miramar Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1496 sqft
A beautifully newly renovated Townhome featuring 2 master bedrooms upstairs plus separate den/office/bedroom downstairs. Neutral colors, new appliances and all new flooring and bathrooms. New Mansard Roof (2000).

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
200 Uno Lago Drive
200 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available October 02, 2020 Through December 31, 2020. Lease under 6 months pay 13% Sales tax, $200 Clean fee. Seasonal Lease include basic cable, internet, water/sewer, electric up to $100. Off seasonal lease pay all utilities. Available Season 2021.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway
3610 Gardens Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move right in! 10 ft. ceilings, whirlpool in master bath. Luxurious condo lifestyle.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3020 Alcazar Place
3020 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1395 sqft
Super-convenient location,across the road from Palm Beach Gardens Shopping Mall, close to Downtown and Midtown of Palm Beach Gardens.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3018 Alcazar Place
3018 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1395 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Annual or seasonal rent. Newly remodeled. PORCELAIN THOUGH OUT THE HOUSE. BEAUTIFULL FURNISHED 3/2, WITH 2 large walk in closets.Construction will take place but wont be long.

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
872 Taft Court
872 Taft Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2307 sqft
Pristine 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home with an Enclosed Courtyard Plus Master Bedroom Bonus Room. Newer AC Units, Freshly Painted & Brand New Carpet. Open Kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Rooms + Upstairs Office/Loft Area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Cabana Colony, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Cabana Colony offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Cabana Colony. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Cabana Colony can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

