Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Listen To The Waves From This Fully Furnished Condo "over The Dune" From The Ocean. New Carpet & Living Room Furnishing Plus All The Accutrements Needed To Enjoy Carefree Life At The Beach. Move In With A Suitcase--everything You Need Is Already There! The Gated Community Has A Beautiful Pool,Picnic Area Complete With Grills And Picnic Tables And A Dune - Walkover. Sorry,No Pets. This Is A Minimum 7 Month Rental.