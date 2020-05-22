All apartments in Butler Beach
6170 A1A South

6170 A1a · (904) 540-0314
Location

6170 A1a, Butler Beach, FL 32080

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Enjoy The Finest In Oceanfront Living At Atlantic East. The Second Floor Unit With Elevator Access Is Fully Furnished And Ready For You To Enjoy Beach Living! This Unit Features Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout,Crown Molding,Central Vac,Mirrored Wet Bar With Ice Maker,And Glass Atrium Doors To Ocean-view Patio. Master Suite Has Spacious Closet,Separate Shower And Garden Tub With Hydra Bath,And Cultured Marble Vanities. It's Time To Reach The Beach! Available For A Minimum 6 Month Lease.,Includes Wifi,Basic Cable,And Water. Minimum 6 Months Lease. No Smoking. Sorry No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6170 A1A South have any available units?
6170 A1A South has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6170 A1A South have?
Some of 6170 A1A South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6170 A1A South currently offering any rent specials?
6170 A1A South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6170 A1A South pet-friendly?
No, 6170 A1A South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Butler Beach.
Does 6170 A1A South offer parking?
Yes, 6170 A1A South does offer parking.
Does 6170 A1A South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6170 A1A South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6170 A1A South have a pool?
No, 6170 A1A South does not have a pool.
Does 6170 A1A South have accessible units?
No, 6170 A1A South does not have accessible units.
Does 6170 A1A South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6170 A1A South has units with dishwashers.
Does 6170 A1A South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6170 A1A South does not have units with air conditioning.
