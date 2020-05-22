6170 A1A South

Amenities

Enjoy The Finest In Oceanfront Living At Atlantic East. The Second Floor Unit With Elevator Access Is Fully Furnished And Ready For You To Enjoy Beach Living! This Unit Features Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout,Crown Molding,Central Vac,Mirrored Wet Bar With Ice Maker,And Glass Atrium Doors To Ocean-view Patio. Master Suite Has Spacious Closet,Separate Shower And Garden Tub With Hydra Bath,And Cultured Marble Vanities. It's Time To Reach The Beach! Available For A Minimum 6 Month Lease.,Includes Wifi,Basic Cable,And Water. Minimum 6 Months Lease. No Smoking. Sorry No Pets Allowed