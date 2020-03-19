3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table hot tub media room sauna tennis court

ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor. Flooded with natural light, the Master bedroom offers an en-suite bath with dual sinks, walk-in shower & soaking tub. The 2nd Guest room also has an en-suite bath. Large kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and breakfast bar. Upscale amenities include a heated community pool, heated hot tub/spa, billiard room, fitness center, sauna, steam room and Movie Theater. This gated community also offers Tennis courts, a 27 hole executive golf course and waterfront dining overlooking the largest Marina in SW Florida w/506 boat slips are additional attractions. Just a quick ride will bring you to historic downtown Punta Gorda.