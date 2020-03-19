All apartments in Burnt Store Marina
Location

3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL 33955

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1957 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor. Flooded with natural light, the Master bedroom offers an en-suite bath with dual sinks, walk-in shower & soaking tub. The 2nd Guest room also has an en-suite bath. Large kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and breakfast bar. Upscale amenities include a heated community pool, heated hot tub/spa, billiard room, fitness center, sauna, steam room and Movie Theater. This gated community also offers Tennis courts, a 27 hole executive golf course and waterfront dining overlooking the largest Marina in SW Florida w/506 boat slips are additional attractions. Just a quick ride will bring you to historic downtown Punta Gorda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 have any available units?
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 have?
Some of 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 pet-friendly?
No, 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnt Store Marina.
Does 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 offer parking?
Yes, 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 does offer parking.
Does 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 have a pool?
Yes, 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 has a pool.
Does 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303 has units with air conditioning.
